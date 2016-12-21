© yuriy chaban dreamstime.com

Incap specifies its guidance for the year 2016

Full year revenue’s for the Finnish EMS provider, Incap Group, are expected to reach EUR 37-39 million in 2016.

The full-year operating profit (EBIT) is estimated to be higher than in 2015 provided that there are no major changes in exchange rates. The operating profit (EBIT) in 2015 amounted to EUR 3.7 million.



In the company's previous guidance on 15 November 2016 the Group's revenue in 2016 was estimated to be approximately EUR 35-40 million. The operating profit (EBIT) in 2016 was considered to be approximately at the same level or somewhat higher than in 2015 provided that there are no major changes in exchange rates.