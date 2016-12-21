© ruag

Ruag acquires Cyber Security specialist Clearswift

The Ruag Defence division is acquiring the British Cyber Security specialist Clearswift. With this acquisition, Ruag is making a big investment in the expansion and long-term development of its cyber security business.

Clearswift's products will be a significant addition to the Ruag Defence Cyber Security business unit. The business unit will be headed by cyber security expert Dietmar Thelen as of 1 January 2017.



“The acquisition of Clearswift ideally complements our existing portfolio of products and services. By combining our expertise in network defence with Clearswift’s data loss prevention and gateway solutions we will further boost our efforts to make Ruag Defence one of the leading cyber security specialists”, emphasises Dr. Markus A. Zoller, CEO of the Ruag Defence division. “We are aiming to become a principal solution and service provider for organisations of all sizes and across all verticals, including local and national government organisations, financial institutions and critical infrastructure providers. Clearswift’s global partner network and customer base in conjunction with its analyst-recognised solutions will play a key role in the growth of the Ruag Defence cyber security business unit.”



Clearswift specialises in information security, offering companies cyber security solutions for protection of business-critical information against internal and external threats. In the current year Clearswift is expected to generate over GBP 23 million in revenues with its 140 employees.



The Ruag Defence division had already announced in September 2016 that it was speeding up the expansion of its Cyber Security business unit and investing multiple millions of Swiss francs over the next few years. The acquisition of Clearswift and the establishment of a separate Cyber Security business unit represents another decisive step in this area.



The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.