© designersart dreamstime.com

DACH PCB market growth takes a break

The September 2016 sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) corresponded to the long-term average.

Compared to September 2015, sales figures were 0.6 percent lower. The cumulated figures for the first three quarters of 2016 were down 0.8 percent YoY, according to the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems Association.



After a positive development during the first eight months of the year, order intake fell in September. Order intake has declined by 28 percent when comparing the figures to August 2016. Compared to September 2015, the decline was 14 percent. Cumulative over the three quarters of the current year, the PCB industry recored a 1.6 percent increase in order intake when compared to the corresponding period of 2015.



The book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.82, its lowest level since October 2014.



The number of employees within the DACH region remained stable, with plus 0.2 percent against August and plus 0.7 percent against September 2015.