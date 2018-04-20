© Versum Materials

Versum Materials opens R&D facility in Pennsylvania

Versum Materials, a materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, has officially opened its new R&D facility at its semiconductor materials manufacturing site in Hometown, Pennsylvania.

The new R&D laboratory is dedicated to new materials used in the manufacture of semiconductors. Scientists in the facility will synthesise and purify new molecules down to parts per billion impurity levels and below using the latest technologies available in the industry. The researchers can assess the applications for these new molecules and scale up the molecules to larger quantities for customer evaluation. These new organometallic compounds will be deposited on semiconductor wafers through cutting-edge technologies to test their performance for semiconductor applications.



Additionally, the facility is capable of small-volume manufacturing and advanced analytical and quality assessment. Approximately 30 employees, half of which hold degrees in chemistry or chemical engineering, are based in the new facility. The company’s Hometown campus now totals 250 highly-skilled employees.



The latest expansion is part of a USD 60 million multi-year investment in the Hometown campus. Last year the company announced it had increased production capacity and modified equipment configuration to reduce manufacturing bottlenecking.