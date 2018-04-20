© Pixabay

Qualcomm with 1'500 job cuts

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. is said to lay off 1'500 staff in California, the majority of which will have to leave the chipmaker’s San Diego headquarters.

Around 1'200 positions will be eliminated in San Diego with terminations starting about June 19, reports Bloomberg, citing a WARN notice by the company.



A further 270 employees will lose their jobs at the company’s Santa Clara and San Jose locations.



Qualcomm is due to file Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notices (mandatory for all layoffs affecting more than 50 people within a 30-day period) over the next few days to the state of California, which will likely give further insight into the layoffs.



This seems to be an effort within the USD 1 billion savings bid (announced earlier) to fight off a hostile takeover bid from rival Broadcom Inc.