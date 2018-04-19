© Rheinmetall Business | April 19, 2018
Rheinmetall protects new naval port
The multiphase contract is a worth a double-digit euro million figure and includes the installation of sensor and advanced command and control technology to protect the equipment from unauthorised access, damage and sabotage.
Work will begin in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2021.
To protect the infrastructure, a network of different sensors - different day and night vision cameras, radars, proximity sensors and sonars – will be used to maintain a comprehensive picture of the situation. Furthermore, Rheinmetall is integrating monitoring technology and control systems, such as an integrated building management system, energy supply monitoring, a fire alarm system and a vessel traffic monitoring system. All information flows into the operations center from which the naval base is monitored, a press release states.
To protect the infrastructure, a network of different sensors - different day and night vision cameras, radars, proximity sensors and sonars – will be used to maintain a comprehensive picture of the situation. Furthermore, Rheinmetall is integrating monitoring technology and control systems, such as an integrated building management system, energy supply monitoring, a fire alarm system and a vessel traffic monitoring system. All information flows into the operations center from which the naval base is monitored, a press release states.
What’s in your portable product? We are all familiar with batteries these days; they are virtually ubiquitous in a myriad of...
Rheinmetall protects new naval port The multiphase contract is a worth a double-digit euro million figure and includes the...
Stadium now part of TT Electronics TT Electronics plc has completed its acquisition of Stadium Group plc, a supplier of design-led...
First Graphene signs MoU with SupremeSAT on miniature satellites First Graphene has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding with...
Littelfuse PLEDs support replacing fluorescent lighting tubes with LED... Littelfuse, Inc. introduced a series of PLEDs with an ultra-low holding current (just 21mA) that...
Passives: Demand continues to outstrip supply Especially MLCC, tantalum and chip resistors are affected by this demand-supply discrepancy. The traditional slowdown in demand that is typical for January, has not occurred and consumption is now expected to be up for the global market...
Bittium secures purchase order from Finnish Defence Forces Bittium Wireless has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for products...
CACI withdraws offer to acquire CSRA CACI International Inc has withdrawn its previously announced offer to acquire all...
ROHM: Apollo plant gets more production capacity ROHM Semiconductor plans to construct a new building at its Apollo plant in Chikugo (Japan)...
Bosch plans smart factory for electronic components Bosch is investing EUR 100 million in a new plant in Celaya (Mexico). The German manufacturer plans to build a new smart factory for electronic components in the central Mexican city by 2020.
RoodMicrotec: First quarter sales up 17% RoodMicrotec reports a 17 percent year‐on‐year increase in sales revenue, due to a strong...
Infineon demonstrates secured authentication using FIDO2 on Microsoft... Infineon Technologies AG is demonstrating its FIDO2 reference design. The design is...
MediaTek teams up with Microsoft MediaTek are collaborating with Microsoft to deliver the first ever Azure Sphere chip, the MT3620...
Edwards Vacuum breaks ground on new innovation centre in Oregon Edwards Vacuum, a manufacturer of vacuum and abatement solutions, has...
Mouser Electronics expands Mexico office The new and expanded customer service centre in Guadalajara, Mexico, will serve...
Continental expands production with new facility in China German technology company, Continental, has broken ground on its greenfield facility in Wuhu...
Molex & TTTech to develop industrial IoT solutions Based on their shared vision of open, flexible and interoperable systems in the Industrial Internet...
VIA, IMI’s German subsidiary, partners with Toppan Filipino EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), says that its subsidiary VIA Optronics...
SolarWorld continues shipments SolarWorld Industries GmbH, European manufacturer of solar cells and modules, resumed production at both its German locations following the opening of the preliminary insolvency proceedings, and started supplying customers...
Dry Tower exclusively via ASYSs Americas ASYS Americas Inc. becomes exclusive distributor for the Dry Tower, automated storage and...
KEMET expands ESD rated ceramic capacitor product portfolio KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has expanded its...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments