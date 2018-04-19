© TT

Stadium now part of TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc has completed its acquisition of Stadium Group plc, a supplier of design-led technologies with product capabilities.

Stadium designs and manufactures products for a wide range of applications including the smarter home, industrial robotics, medical equipment and aircraft cabin controls, working with customers in the industrial, aerospace and defence, medical and transportation sectors.



Richard Tyson, CEO, TT Electronics commented: "I am delighted to welcome Stadium’s employees and customers to the TT family. Stadium adds complementary technologies including connectivity offerings, in industries we already know well. By combining our power electronics capabilities and R&D expertise we will drive growth and opportunity for the newly enlarged TT. We are committed to providing value adding engineering solutions and outstanding service, working with our customers to create smarter solutions together."