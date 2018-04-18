© Bittium Embedded | April 18, 2018
Bittium secures purchase order from Finnish Defence Forces
Bittium Wireless has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for products included in the Software Defined Radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system, which is meant for tactical communications.
The value of the purchase order is EUR 14.3 million (excl. VAT).
The purchase order is based on the Framework Agreement signed by Bittium and the Finnish Defence Forces on August 9, 2017, according to which the Finnish Defence Forces will order products included in the Software Defined Radio based Bittium TAC WIN system during the years 2018-2020.
According to the Framework Agreement, Finnish Defence Forces will issue separate purchase orders for the products each year. The products ordered now will be delivered to the Finnish Defence Forces during the year 2018. If materialised in full, the total value of the Framework Agreement is EUR 30 million (excl. VAT). Bittium issued a stock exchange release about the Frame Agreement on August 9, 2017.
