Littelfuse PLEDs support replacing fluorescent lighting tubes with LED strings

Littelfuse, Inc. introduced a series of PLEDs with an ultra-low holding current (just 21mA) that makes the ballast drivers widely used in the output of fluorescent tubes compatible with modern replacement LED strings or tubes.

Ultra-Low Holding Current Series PLEDs offer these key benefits:

The ultra-low holding current allows these PLEDs to be used in LED strings with different power ratings without causing flickering.

The small footprint, DO-214AA package provides layout flexibility and is ideal for use in dense board applications.

The low threshold voltage (2V max.) means less switching loss.

Availability

This eliminates the need to scrap otherwise still-working ballasts when replacing fluorescent lighting tubes with LED strings or tubes.The PLED Ultra Low Holding Current Series also ensures that the ballast will be able to activate the LED string or tube; this is particularly important for ballasts that require the ability to detect high voltage outputs during ignition.Typical applications for Ultra-Low Holding Current Series PLEDs include replacing both indoor and outdoor fluorescent lighting tubes with LED lighting tubes or strings.“For our customers, the PLED Ultra-Low Holding Current Series offers them the opportunity to reduce their LED driver cost and avoid discarding still-functional ballasts,” said Meng Wang, product marketing manager for LED Protectors at Littelfuse. “With this series, they can make less expensive LED drivers that are still compatible with the ballast’s output.”Ultra-Low Holding Current Series PLEDs are available in DO-214AA packages in tape and reel format in quantities of 2,500. Sample requests may be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.