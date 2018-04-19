© Littelfuse Products | April 19, 2018
Littelfuse PLEDs support replacing fluorescent lighting tubes with LED strings
Littelfuse, Inc. introduced a series of PLEDs with an ultra-low holding current (just 21mA) that makes the ballast drivers widely used in the output of fluorescent tubes compatible with modern replacement LED strings or tubes.
This is a product release announcement by Littelfuse Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
This eliminates the need to scrap otherwise still-working ballasts when replacing fluorescent lighting tubes with LED strings or tubes.
The PLED Ultra Low Holding Current Series also ensures that the ballast will be able to activate the LED string or tube; this is particularly important for ballasts that require the ability to detect high voltage outputs during ignition.
Typical applications for Ultra-Low Holding Current Series PLEDs include replacing both indoor and outdoor fluorescent lighting tubes with LED lighting tubes or strings.
“For our customers, the PLED Ultra-Low Holding Current Series offers them the opportunity to reduce their LED driver cost and avoid discarding still-functional ballasts,” said Meng Wang, product marketing manager for LED Protectors at Littelfuse. “With this series, they can make less expensive LED drivers that are still compatible with the ballast’s output.”
Ultra-Low Holding Current Series PLEDs offer these key benefits:
Ultra-Low Holding Current Series PLEDs are available in DO-214AA packages in tape and reel format in quantities of 2,500. Sample requests may be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.
The PLED Ultra Low Holding Current Series also ensures that the ballast will be able to activate the LED string or tube; this is particularly important for ballasts that require the ability to detect high voltage outputs during ignition.
Typical applications for Ultra-Low Holding Current Series PLEDs include replacing both indoor and outdoor fluorescent lighting tubes with LED lighting tubes or strings.
“For our customers, the PLED Ultra-Low Holding Current Series offers them the opportunity to reduce their LED driver cost and avoid discarding still-functional ballasts,” said Meng Wang, product marketing manager for LED Protectors at Littelfuse. “With this series, they can make less expensive LED drivers that are still compatible with the ballast’s output.”
Ultra-Low Holding Current Series PLEDs offer these key benefits:
- The ultra-low holding current allows these PLEDs to be used in LED strings with different power ratings without causing flickering.
- The small footprint, DO-214AA package provides layout flexibility and is ideal for use in dense board applications.
- The low threshold voltage (2V max.) means less switching loss.
Ultra-Low Holding Current Series PLEDs are available in DO-214AA packages in tape and reel format in quantities of 2,500. Sample requests may be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.
First Graphene signs MoU with SupremeSAT on miniature satellites First Graphene has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding with...
Littelfuse PLEDs support replacing fluorescent lighting tubes with LED... Littelfuse, Inc. introduced a series of PLEDs with an ultra-low holding current (just 21mA) that...
Passives: Demand continues to outstrip supply Especially MLCC, tantalum and chip resistors are affected by this demand-supply discrepancy. The traditional slowdown in demand that is typical for January, has not occurred and consumption is now expected to be up for the global market...
Bittium secures purchase order from Finnish Defence Forces Bittium Wireless has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for products...
CACI withdraws offer to acquire CSRA CACI International Inc has withdrawn its previously announced offer to acquire all...
ROHM: Apollo plant gets more production capacity ROHM Semiconductor plans to construct a new building at its Apollo plant in Chikugo (Japan)...
Bosch plans smart factory for electronic components Bosch is investing EUR 100 million in a new plant in Celaya (Mexico). The German manufacturer plans to build a new smart factory for electronic components in the central Mexican city by 2020.
RoodMicrotec: First quarter sales up 17% RoodMicrotec reports a 17 percent year‐on‐year increase in sales revenue, due to a strong...
Infineon demonstrates secured authentication using FIDO2 on Microsoft... Infineon Technologies AG is demonstrating its FIDO2 reference design. The design is...
MediaTek teams up with Microsoft MediaTek are collaborating with Microsoft to deliver the first ever Azure Sphere chip, the MT3620...
Edwards Vacuum breaks ground on new innovation centre in Oregon Edwards Vacuum, a manufacturer of vacuum and abatement solutions, has...
Mouser Electronics expands Mexico office The new and expanded customer service centre in Guadalajara, Mexico, will serve...
Continental expands production with new facility in China German technology company, Continental, has broken ground on its greenfield facility in Wuhu...
Molex & TTTech to develop industrial IoT solutions Based on their shared vision of open, flexible and interoperable systems in the Industrial Internet...
VIA, IMI’s German subsidiary, partners with Toppan Filipino EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), says that its subsidiary VIA Optronics...
SolarWorld continues shipments SolarWorld Industries GmbH, European manufacturer of solar cells and modules, resumed production at both its German locations following the opening of the preliminary insolvency proceedings, and started supplying customers...
Dry Tower exclusively via ASYSs Americas ASYS Americas Inc. becomes exclusive distributor for the Dry Tower, automated storage and...
KEMET expands ESD rated ceramic capacitor product portfolio KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has expanded its...
AVX to acquire Kumatec AVX Interconnect Europe GmbH has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kumatec...
200 Watt LDMOS matched input/output amplifier module speeds... Ampleon announced the 200 Watt BPC10M6X2S200 LDMOS-based power amplifier...
Mouser looking to add 150 new employees in Texas The distributor is reportedly looking to hire some 150 people as part of an ongoing expansion...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments