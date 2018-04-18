© bdriver dreamstime.com Business | April 18, 2018
RoodMicrotec: First quarter sales up 17%
RoodMicrotec reports a 17 percent year‐on‐year increase in sales revenue, due to a strong order backlog and a high utilisation rate. Revenues significantly increased in the business units Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Test Operations.
This is said to be due to the fact that long‐term projects moved into production and thus, generating revenue in both of these areas, a press release states. New projects are also 'in the pipeline', which will "enable the company to continue its business growth in all areas".
Martin Sallenhag, CEO: “It’s very encouraging to see the new strategy paying off. The increase in SCM enables significant growth in the other business units, especially Test Operations. We are continuing to prepare ourselves for future revenue increases by cautiously recruiting new staff in strategic areas such as Failure Analysis and Test Operations. We also keep reviewing all our operating expenses to maintain the lean operation we now have in place.”
Outlook
RoodMicrotec expects a continuing revenue increase over the next years. The equipment manufacturer projects revenue to be around EUR 18 million in 2020.
