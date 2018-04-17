© Mouser Electronics Business | April 17, 2018
Mouser Electronics expands Mexico office
The new and expanded customer service centre in Guadalajara, Mexico, will serve local electronic design engineers, buyers and hardware innovators in the region, helping them to access the newest products and technical support for their designs.
Mouser’s business in Mexico has seen over 20% annual growth in recent years, said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business. Mouser’s office will remain at the Condominio Ejecutivo Presidente, although in a much larger and more prominent space, the company states in a press release.
“Our new, much larger location will accommodate more employees as we triple our staff, up to 42 people; this includes customer service representatives and technical support representatives to better serve customers throughout Latin America in local languages, time zones and currencies,” Burr-Lonnon said. “The Mexico branch will become a Center of Excellence for our Latin American customers.”
“We are very excited about this significant expansion and see our local presence in Mexico as an important contribution to Latin America’s vibrant environment for innovation, design and manufacturing,” said Coby Kleinjan, Mouser’s Vice President of Americas Customer Service and Sales. “We look forward to better serving our Latin American customers with best-in-class local service and fast delivery of the newest products and leading technologies from our 700+ manufacturer partners.”
Mouser Electronics expands Mexico office
