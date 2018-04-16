© Continental Business | April 16, 2018
Continental expands production with new facility in China
German technology company, Continental, has broken ground on its greenfield facility in Wuhu, China, dedicated to powertrain components.
The new production facility is located in the Wuhu Economy and Technology Development Zone, and covers an area of 80’000 square metres. With an initial investment of about EUR 28 million for land and building, the first phase of the project will provide the company with approximately 8’000 square metres of shop floor, more than 9’000 square metres of storage space, 700 square metres of office space and 1’500 square metres of other supporting facilities area, the company states in a press release.
The company expects to start construction in the second quarter of 2018 with production scheduled for the third quarter of 2019.
The facility will have a total of 24 production lines installed to produce various drivetrain products including sensors and actuators as well as fuel and exhaust management components. With this approach, Continental follows its local for local strategy to better serve the customers in China and beyond.
“Our investment in this new facility demonstrates our strong confidence to the Chinese market, and helps us further strengthen our production base in China to meet growing business demand. The new facility will offer the latest advanced ‘Clean Air’ system solutions to fulfill local market needs that not only satisfies the requirement of local support from customers and business partners, but also further manifest the commitment of corporate social responsibility to the Chinese market,” says Enno Tang, President and CEO of Continental China in the press release.
Images: © Continental
The company expects to start construction in the second quarter of 2018 with production scheduled for the third quarter of 2019.
The facility will have a total of 24 production lines installed to produce various drivetrain products including sensors and actuators as well as fuel and exhaust management components. With this approach, Continental follows its local for local strategy to better serve the customers in China and beyond.
“Our investment in this new facility demonstrates our strong confidence to the Chinese market, and helps us further strengthen our production base in China to meet growing business demand. The new facility will offer the latest advanced ‘Clean Air’ system solutions to fulfill local market needs that not only satisfies the requirement of local support from customers and business partners, but also further manifest the commitment of corporate social responsibility to the Chinese market,” says Enno Tang, President and CEO of Continental China in the press release.
Images: © Continental
Continental expands production with new facility in China German technology company, Continental, has broken ground on its greenfield facility in Wuhu...
Molex & TTTech to develop industrial IoT solutions Based on their shared vision of open, flexible and interoperable systems in the Industrial Internet...
VIA, IMI’s German subsidiary, partners with Toppan Filipino EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), says that its subsidiary VIA Optronics...
SolarWorld continues shipments SolarWorld Industries GmbH, European manufacturer of solar cells and modules, resumed production at both its German locations following the opening of the preliminary insolvency proceedings, and started supplying customers...
Dry Tower exclusively via ASYSs Americas ASYS Americas Inc. becomes exclusive distributor for the Dry Tower, automated storage and...
KEMET expands ESD rated ceramic capacitor product portfolio KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has expanded its...
AVX to acquire Kumatec AVX Interconnect Europe GmbH has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kumatec...
200 Watt LDMOS matched input/output amplifier module speeds... Ampleon announced the 200 Watt BPC10M6X2S200 LDMOS-based power amplifier...
Mouser looking to add 150 new employees in Texas The distributor is reportedly looking to hire some 150 people as part of an ongoing expansion...
Globalfoundries & Toppan extends German photomask JV Globalfoundries and Toppan Photomasks, Inc. (TPI) has announced a multi-year...
Phoseon continues its business expansion and growth plan Phoseon Technology says that the company is investing for continued strong growth in solid...
Anixter moves flagship European distribution centre Anixter Inc., a distributor of network & security solutions, electrical &...
Time-of-Flight Sensor with 4-Meter Range and Auto Power-Saving The VL53L1X time-of-flight sensor from STMicroelectronics extends the detection range of...
Infineon expands in Michigan Infineon Technologies Americas Corp., the US subsidiary of the German semiconductor...
Premier Farnell sings global franchise with Nordic Semi Premier Farnell announces the addition of Nordic Semiconductor to their product...
Kyocera files suit against Preh for potential infringement on patent Kyocera filed a complaint in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf, Germany on April 5 against Preh...
New German contract for Data Respons Data Respons has signed a contract in Germany, worth NOK 11 million (EUR 1.14...
Xiaomi selects IDT's wireless charging chipset for smartphone Integrated Device Technology (IDT) says that its latest wireless charging transmitter and...
Aehr Test Systems receives follow-on order for multiple test systems Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, has received a USD...
Broadcom is now a US corporation Broadcom Inc. is as of now an American company. The company has completed the...
Another nail in the SolarWorld coffin SolarWorld Industries GmbH has filed to open insolvency proceedings with the District...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments