© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | April 16, 2018
Molex & TTTech to develop industrial IoT solutions
Based on their shared vision of open, flexible and interoperable systems in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Molex and TTTech will work together in the future.
The industrial automation market is currently experiencing a tectonic shift towards more openness and tighter integration. Existing inflexible infrastructures are struggling to keep up with the changing demands of this increasingly digitized business environment. Molex and TTTech have agreed to address these demands for greater interoperability, information transparency and connectivity by leveraging their combined OT (Operational Technology) and IT expertise, the companies state in a press release.
“TTTech's IIoT platform complements Molex OT solutions and together we can deliver an open, end-to-end solution operating from the sensor to the cloud and anything in between,” says Riky Comini, director, industrial automation, Molex.
“Molex has both deep industry knowledge and long-standing customer relationships that will accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies such as OPC UA TSN and edge/fog computing in the broader industrial automation market,” says Markus Plankensteiner, vice president sales industrial North America and strategic accounts, TTTech.
The jointly developed demonstration by Molex and TTTech will be shown during Hannover Messe 2018.
