Business | April 13, 2018
Cree licenses GaN Power patents to Nexperia
Cree has signed a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing patent license agreement with Nexperia BV, a Dutch company.
The agreement provides Nexperia access to Cree’s extensive gallium nitride (GaN) power device patent portfolio, which includes over 300 issued U.S. and foreign patents that describe inventive aspects of high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) and GaN Schottky diode devices. The portfolio addresses novel device structures, materials and processing improvements, and packaging technology. The patent license involves no transfer of technology.
“Cree was founded to develop novel compound semiconductor materials like GaN and SiC and to create devices that capitalize on their unique properties,” said John Palmour, Cree co-founder and CTO of Wolfspeed, a Cree company, in a press release. “Cree’s decades of innovation are now yielding devices that enable market introductions of new power management and wireless systems. To help facilitate the growth of these new markets, Cree is licensing its GaN power device patents for GaN power-management systems.”
“Cree was founded to develop novel compound semiconductor materials like GaN and SiC and to create devices that capitalize on their unique properties,” said John Palmour, Cree co-founder and CTO of Wolfspeed, a Cree company, in a press release. “Cree’s decades of innovation are now yielding devices that enable market introductions of new power management and wireless systems. To help facilitate the growth of these new markets, Cree is licensing its GaN power device patents for GaN power-management systems.”
VIA, IMI’s German subsidiary, partners with Toppan Filipino EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), says that its subsidiary VIA Optronics...
SolarWorld continues shipments SolarWorld Industries GmbH, European manufacturer of solar cells and modules, resumed production at both its German locations following the opening of the preliminary insolvency proceedings, and started supplying customers...
Dry Tower exclusively via ASYSs Americas ASYS Americas Inc. becomes exclusive distributor for the Dry Tower, automated storage and...
KEMET expands ESD rated ceramic capacitor product portfolio KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has expanded its...
AVX to acquire Kumatec AVX Interconnect Europe GmbH has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kumatec...
200 Watt LDMOS matched input/output amplifier module speeds... Ampleon announced the 200 Watt BPC10M6X2S200 LDMOS-based power amplifier...
Mouser looking to add 150 new employees in Texas The distributor is reportedly looking to hire some 150 people as part of an ongoing expansion...
Globalfoundries & Toppan extends German photomask JV Globalfoundries and Toppan Photomasks, Inc. (TPI) has announced a multi-year...
Phoseon continues its business expansion and growth plan Phoseon Technology says that the company is investing for continued strong growth in solid...
Anixter moves flagship European distribution centre Anixter Inc., a distributor of network & security solutions, electrical &...
Time-of-Flight Sensor with 4-Meter Range and Auto Power-Saving The VL53L1X time-of-flight sensor from STMicroelectronics extends the detection range of...
Infineon expands in Michigan Infineon Technologies Americas Corp., the US subsidiary of the German semiconductor...
Premier Farnell sings global franchise with Nordic Semi Premier Farnell announces the addition of Nordic Semiconductor to their product...
Kyocera files suit against Preh for potential infringement on patent Kyocera filed a complaint in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf, Germany on April 5 against Preh...
New German contract for Data Respons Data Respons has signed a contract in Germany, worth NOK 11 million (EUR 1.14...
Xiaomi selects IDT's wireless charging chipset for smartphone Integrated Device Technology (IDT) says that its latest wireless charging transmitter and...
Aehr Test Systems receives follow-on order for multiple test systems Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, has received a USD...
Broadcom is now a US corporation Broadcom Inc. is as of now an American company. The company has completed the...
Another nail in the SolarWorld coffin SolarWorld Industries GmbH has filed to open insolvency proceedings with the District...
Intel sharpens its focus – sells Wind River to TPG The move to sell Wind River to asset firm TPG is designed to sharpen Intel’s focus on growth...
Premier Farnell starts work on new Leeds site Work has now started on site for Premier Farnell’s 361’000 square feet distribution unit at...
Osram and Continental sign joint venture deal The technology companies Osram and Continental have concluded their negotiations on...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments