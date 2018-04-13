© otnaydur dreamstime.com

VIA, IMI’s German subsidiary, partners with Toppan

Filipino EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), says that its subsidiary VIA Optronics GmbH, recently formed a new joint venture with Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. in Japan.

VIA and Toppan formed a new joint venture company to serve the market for copper-based metal mesh touch sensors by transferring 65% of the shares of Toppan Touch Panel Products, a newly formed spin-off from Toppan, to VIA. The name of the new joint venture company will be VTS-Touchsensor Co., Ltd. (VTS).



VTS will develop and manufacture the metal mesh touch sensors in Japan on the existing premises of Toppan. VIA will leverage its experience of market requirements, system-level design, and production in the automotive, consumer and industrial markets to support further development of the core sensor technology.



Juergen Eichner, CEO of VIA Optronics said, “Using the experience of both companies, VTS will provide game changing metal mesh touch sensors to their existing and future customer base. The new setup will also strengthen VIA’s portfolio of differentiated and value-added sensor technology for touch panels, touch-display modules, display head assemblies, and interactive display systems across multiple markets and segments.”