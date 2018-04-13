© solarworld

SolarWorld continues shipments

SolarWorld Industries GmbH, European manufacturer of solar cells and modules, resumed production at both its German locations following the opening of the preliminary insolvency proceedings, and started supplying customers again.

The first deliveries go to France, Kuwait, Japan, Sri Lanka and to customers in Germany, the provisional insolvency administrator Dr. Christoph Niering states. The largest single order of around 14'000 solar modules is made by a customer in Kuwait. The first delivery of 6'000 modules is on its way already.



Dr. Christoph Niering, provisional insolvency administrator at SolarWorld Industries says: “It was important for us to restart production as quickly as possible and to provide SolarWorld Industries’ customers with high-quality products from SolarWorld’s production facilities in Arnstadt and Freiberg. This demonstrated again how efficiently the processes work at both production sites. It is equally pleasing how many customers remain loyal to SolarWorld quality products.”



During the coming weeks, the aim is to fulfil further customer orders, and at the same time to contact potential investors for the company. The number of responses so far is already promising.