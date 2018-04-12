© AVX Corporation Components | April 12, 2018
AVX to acquire Kumatec
AVX Interconnect Europe GmbH has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kumatec Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, a specialist that develops, constructs and manufactures automation equipment and processes plastic components.
Included in the purchase is Kumatec’s 50 percent interest in Kumatec Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG, which was recently spun out of Kumatec. The purpose of the partnership is the development, marketing and supply of hydrogen fuel generation and delivery solutions and other related services. After closing, the partnership will be renamed AVX/KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG.
John Sarvis, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVX Corporation, stated, "The acquisition of Kumatec and our joint venture in the hydrogen business is an exciting opportunity for AVX which will provide us additional manufacturing capabilities and new business opportunities.”
In accordance with the share purchase and transfer agreement, AVX will acquire all of Kumatec shares for a consideration of EUR 12.5 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions that are customary for transactions of this type, and is expected to close at the end of April, 2018, AVX writes in a press release.
John Sarvis, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVX Corporation, stated, "The acquisition of Kumatec and our joint venture in the hydrogen business is an exciting opportunity for AVX which will provide us additional manufacturing capabilities and new business opportunities.”
In accordance with the share purchase and transfer agreement, AVX will acquire all of Kumatec shares for a consideration of EUR 12.5 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions that are customary for transactions of this type, and is expected to close at the end of April, 2018, AVX writes in a press release.
AVX to acquire Kumatec AVX Interconnect Europe GmbH has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kumatec...
200 Watt LDMOS matched input/output amplifier module speeds... Ampleon announced the 200 Watt BPC10M6X2S200 LDMOS-based power amplifier...
Mouser looking to add 150 new employees in Texas The distributor is reportedly looking to hire some 150 people as part of an ongoing expansion...
Globalfoundries & Toppan extends German photomask JV Globalfoundries and Toppan Photomasks, Inc. (TPI) has announced a multi-year...
Phoseon continues its business expansion and growth plan Phoseon Technology says that the company is investing for continued strong growth in solid...
Anixter moves flagship European distribution centre Anixter Inc., a distributor of network & security solutions, electrical &...
Time-of-Flight Sensor with 4-Meter Range and Auto Power-Saving The VL53L1X time-of-flight sensor from STMicroelectronics extends the detection range of...
Infineon expands in Michigan Infineon Technologies Americas Corp., the US subsidiary of the German semiconductor...
Premier Farnell sings global franchise with Nordic Semi Premier Farnell announces the addition of Nordic Semiconductor to their product...
Kyocera files suit against Preh for potential infringement on patent Kyocera filed a complaint in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf, Germany on April 5 against Preh...
New German contract for Data Respons Data Respons has signed a contract in Germany, worth NOK 11 million (EUR 1.14...
Xiaomi selects IDT's wireless charging chipset for smartphone Integrated Device Technology (IDT) says that its latest wireless charging transmitter and...
Aehr Test Systems receives follow-on order for multiple test systems Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, has received a USD...
Broadcom is now a US corporation Broadcom Inc. is as of now an American company. The company has completed the...
Another nail in the SolarWorld coffin SolarWorld Industries GmbH has filed to open insolvency proceedings with the District...
Intel sharpens its focus – sells Wind River to TPG The move to sell Wind River to asset firm TPG is designed to sharpen Intel’s focus on growth...
Premier Farnell starts work on new Leeds site Work has now started on site for Premier Farnell’s 361’000 square feet distribution unit at...
Osram and Continental sign joint venture deal The technology companies Osram and Continental have concluded their negotiations on...
ASE breaks ground on new Taiwanese factory The semiconductor manufacturer has officially broken ground on its latest...
New fixed frequency PWM controller and integrated power IC Today’s power supplies demand components which provide best-in-class performance...
Avnet extends agreement with Nordic Semi Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new agreement with Avnet, covering the distribution...
Kyocera to build new Japanese plant for ceramic packages The company says it will construct a new manufacturing plant on the premises of its...
Molex signs Rutronik for UK and Ireland Rutronik has been appointed by Molex to distribute its complete product range in the UK and...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments