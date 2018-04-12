© Ampleon Products | April 12, 2018
200 Watt LDMOS matched input/output amplifier module speeds development of 433 MHz systems
Ampleon announced the 200 Watt BPC10M6X2S200 LDMOS-based power amplifier module suitable for use in a variety of plasma lighting, industrial heating, medical and RF cooking and defrosting applications.
This is a product release announcement by Ampleon. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Operating in the 423 MHz to 443 MHz frequency range, this compact light weigh pallet measures just 125 x 33 mm, weighs 85 g and can operate in pulsed or continuous wave modes. It has a matched 50 Ohm input and output, this making the integration process simpler and eliminates the need for any additional matching components, saving both space and costs. The amplifier also benefits from excellent ruggedness credentials and is capable of withstanding a VSWR of 10:1 for a short duration.
This high-efficiency amplifier, typically 74 %, helps keep the cooling requirements to a minimum, and its 2-stage high gain characteristic of 38 dB further eases design-in into the end-application, requiring less input signal to achieve 200 Watt at the output.
The BPC10M6X2S200 also benefits from an integrated directional coupler with detectors to control forward and reflected power.
This high-efficiency amplifier, typically 74 %, helps keep the cooling requirements to a minimum, and its 2-stage high gain characteristic of 38 dB further eases design-in into the end-application, requiring less input signal to achieve 200 Watt at the output.
The BPC10M6X2S200 also benefits from an integrated directional coupler with detectors to control forward and reflected power.
AVX to acquire Kumatec AVX Interconnect Europe GmbH has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kumatec...
200 Watt LDMOS matched input/output amplifier module speeds... Ampleon announced the 200 Watt BPC10M6X2S200 LDMOS-based power amplifier...
Mouser looking to add 150 new employees in Texas The distributor is reportedly looking to hire some 150 people as part of an ongoing expansion...
Globalfoundries & Toppan extends German photomask JV Globalfoundries and Toppan Photomasks, Inc. (TPI) has announced a multi-year...
Phoseon continues its business expansion and growth plan Phoseon Technology says that the company is investing for continued strong growth in solid...
Anixter moves flagship European distribution centre Anixter Inc., a distributor of network & security solutions, electrical &...
Time-of-Flight Sensor with 4-Meter Range and Auto Power-Saving The VL53L1X time-of-flight sensor from STMicroelectronics extends the detection range of...
Infineon expands in Michigan Infineon Technologies Americas Corp., the US subsidiary of the German semiconductor...
Premier Farnell sings global franchise with Nordic Semi Premier Farnell announces the addition of Nordic Semiconductor to their product...
Kyocera files suit against Preh for potential infringement on patent Kyocera filed a complaint in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf, Germany on April 5 against Preh...
New German contract for Data Respons Data Respons has signed a contract in Germany, worth NOK 11 million (EUR 1.14...
Xiaomi selects IDT's wireless charging chipset for smartphone Integrated Device Technology (IDT) says that its latest wireless charging transmitter and...
Aehr Test Systems receives follow-on order for multiple test systems Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, has received a USD...
Broadcom is now a US corporation Broadcom Inc. is as of now an American company. The company has completed the...
Another nail in the SolarWorld coffin SolarWorld Industries GmbH has filed to open insolvency proceedings with the District...
Intel sharpens its focus – sells Wind River to TPG The move to sell Wind River to asset firm TPG is designed to sharpen Intel’s focus on growth...
Premier Farnell starts work on new Leeds site Work has now started on site for Premier Farnell’s 361’000 square feet distribution unit at...
Osram and Continental sign joint venture deal The technology companies Osram and Continental have concluded their negotiations on...
ASE breaks ground on new Taiwanese factory The semiconductor manufacturer has officially broken ground on its latest...
New fixed frequency PWM controller and integrated power IC Today’s power supplies demand components which provide best-in-class performance...
Avnet extends agreement with Nordic Semi Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new agreement with Avnet, covering the distribution...
Kyocera to build new Japanese plant for ceramic packages The company says it will construct a new manufacturing plant on the premises of its...
Molex signs Rutronik for UK and Ireland Rutronik has been appointed by Molex to distribute its complete product range in the UK and...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments