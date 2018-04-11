© Mouser Components | April 11, 2018
Mouser looking to add 150 new employees in Texas
The distributor is reportedly looking to hire some 150 people as part of an ongoing expansion in Mansfield, Texas.
All of the positions are full-time and located at the company’s global HQ and distribution centre in Mansfield, according to a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
About two years ago the electronics distributor added 250’000 square feet to its warehouse operation in Mansfield, and according to the report another expansion is planned.
In an emailed statement to the paper, Tracey Mellenthin, Mouser vice president of human resources, said that; “The electronic component industry as a whole is experiencing strong growth due to the increased global demand for electronics, especially in automotive and industrial applications and smart technologies.”
