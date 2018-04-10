© balint radu dreamstime.com

Time-of-Flight Sensor with 4-Meter Range and Auto Power-Saving

The VL53L1X time-of-flight sensor from STMicroelectronics extends the detection range of ST’s FlightSense* technology to four meters, bringing high-accuracy, low-power distance measurement, and proximity detection to an even wider variety of applications.

This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Unlike other proximity sensors that use simple IR (Infra-Red) technology, which only measure signal strength and can be affected by the object’s reflectivity, FlightSense sensors directly measure distance to the object based on the time for emitted photons to be reflected, enabling accurate distance-ranging regardless of the object’s surface characteristics.



With low power consumption and fast ranging performance, the VL53L1X is ideal for mobile robotics for wall following, cliff detection, collision avoidance and hover/landing assistance for drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The power-saving presence-detection mode enables innovative auto-sleep/wake-on-approach use cases for PCs, notebooks and IoT devices, in addition to camera auto-focus assist, and gesture recognition. Further applications include washroom automation in toilets, faucets or soap dispensers, and package counting to aid inventory management in vending machines or smart-shelf systems.



The fully integrated and miniaturized VL53L1X measures only 4.9mm x 2.5mm x 1.56mm, allowing use even where space is very limited. It is also pin-compatible with its predecessor, the VL53L0X, allowing easy upgrading of existing products. The compact package contains the laser driver and emitter as well as the Single-Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) light receiver that gives ST’s FlightSense sensors their unrivaled ranging speed and reliability. Furthermore, the 940nm emitter, operating in the non-visible spectrum, eliminates distracting light emission and can be hidden behind a protective window without impairing measurement performance.



FlightSense technology is already used in a range of products marketed successfully worldwide. The VL53L1X is in production now. Please contact your ST sales office for pricing options and sample requests.



For further information please visit www.st.com/VL53L1X