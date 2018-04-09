© infineon

Infineon expands in Michigan

Infineon Technologies Americas Corp., the US subsidiary of the German semiconductor manufacturer, plans to expand at its existing facility in the city of Livonia, Michigan, investing USD 1.55 million and creating 25 jobs.

The company is expanding into the connected and autonomous vehicle space based on the need for diversification and customer demand. As a result of the expansion, the company has been awarded a USD 200’000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, a press release from Michigan Economic Development Corporation reads.



Michigan was chosen over competing sites in California, Japan and Europe, and the city of Livonia has offered to support the project with recruitment efforts.



“Beginning in 2004, the City of Livonia and MEDC have partnered with Infineon Technologies on multiple expansion projects. Infineon’s continued investment in Livonia is great news, and more evidence that the City and region are a great place to do business,” said Livonia Director of Planning and Economic Development Mark Taormina. “We are pleased to work side-by-side with the MEDC on developing a strategy that helps the company realize its growth potential.”