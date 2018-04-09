© Data Respons Embedded | April 09, 2018
New German contract for Data Respons
Data Respons has signed a contract in Germany, worth NOK 11 million (EUR 1.14 million), with a new customer in the automotive market.
The contract include R&D IT Services and system integration assisting all phases of the full software development cycle. The contract period is initially 3-years with an option to extend the contract.
"Data Respons continues to grow at a high pace in Germany and the region now counts for more than 25 % of the total revenues. Our specialist competence and experience in the field of complex and agile software development covering the whole R&D cycle are very relevant for the ongoing digitalisation of the automotive industry. We have been operating in Germany since 2005 and we expect strong growth in this market going forward," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA, in a press release.
"Data Respons continues to grow at a high pace in Germany and the region now counts for more than 25 % of the total revenues. Our specialist competence and experience in the field of complex and agile software development covering the whole R&D cycle are very relevant for the ongoing digitalisation of the automotive industry. We have been operating in Germany since 2005 and we expect strong growth in this market going forward," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA, in a press release.
Time-of-Flight Sensor with 4-Meter Range and Auto Power-Saving The VL53L1X time-of-flight sensor from STMicroelectronics extends the detection range of...
Infineon expands in Michigan Infineon Technologies Americas Corp., the US subsidiary of the German semiconductor...
Premier Farnell sings global franchise with Nordic Semi Premier Farnell announces the addition of Nordic Semiconductor to their product...
Kyocera files suit against Preh for potential infringement on patent Kyocera filed a complaint in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf, Germany on April 5 against Preh...
New German contract for Data Respons Data Respons has signed a contract in Germany, worth NOK 11 million (EUR 1.14...
Xiaomi selects IDT's wireless charging chipset for smartphone Integrated Device Technology (IDT) says that its latest wireless charging transmitter and...
Aehr Test Systems receives follow-on order for multiple test systems Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, has received a USD...
Broadcom is now a US corporation Broadcom Inc. is as of now an American company. The company has completed the...
Another nail in the SolarWorld coffin SolarWorld Industries GmbH has filed to open insolvency proceedings with the District...
Intel sharpens its focus – sells Wind River to TPG The move to sell Wind River to asset firm TPG is designed to sharpen Intel’s focus on growth...
Premier Farnell starts work on new Leeds site Work has now started on site for Premier Farnell’s 361’000 square feet distribution unit at...
Osram and Continental sign joint venture deal The technology companies Osram and Continental have concluded their negotiations on...
ASE breaks ground on new Taiwanese factory The semiconductor manufacturer has officially broken ground on its latest...
New fixed frequency PWM controller and integrated power IC Today’s power supplies demand components which provide best-in-class performance...
Avnet extends agreement with Nordic Semi Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new agreement with Avnet, covering the distribution...
Kyocera to build new Japanese plant for ceramic packages The company says it will construct a new manufacturing plant on the premises of its...
Molex signs Rutronik for UK and Ireland Rutronik has been appointed by Molex to distribute its complete product range in the UK and...
Ultra-small step-down converters deliver industry's lowest... System designers looking to create small and highly efficient 40V load dump-tolerant...
Brooks Automation acquires Swiss Tec-Sem Group US-based Brooks Automation, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Tec-Sem...
Toshiba makes new investment in new equipment for Fab 6 Toshiba has approved Toshiba Memory Corporation's (TMC) proposed investment in...
Master Electronics and CUI inc global distribution agreement As a part of the agreement, Master Electronics will distribute and market CUI’s product...
Osram acquires Trilux subsidiary BAG electronics Osram is strengthening its electronic component business with the acquisition of BAG electronics, a Trilux subsidiary.
Dow Electronic Materials expands CMP centre Dow Electronic Materials, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, has...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments