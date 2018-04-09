© Data Respons

New German contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract in Germany, worth NOK 11 million (EUR 1.14 million), with a new customer in the automotive market.

The contract include R&D IT Services and system integration assisting all phases of the full software development cycle. The contract period is initially 3-years with an option to extend the contract.



"Data Respons continues to grow at a high pace in Germany and the region now counts for more than 25 % of the total revenues. Our specialist competence and experience in the field of complex and agile software development covering the whole R&D cycle are very relevant for the ongoing digitalisation of the automotive industry. We have been operating in Germany since 2005 and we expect strong growth in this market going forward," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA, in a press release.