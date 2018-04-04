© Intel Business | April 04, 2018
Intel sharpens its focus – sells Wind River to TPG
The move to sell Wind River to asset firm TPG is designed to sharpen Intel’s focus on growth opportunities that align the company’s data-centric strategy.
Wind River President, Jim Douglas, and his existing executive management team will lead the newly independent Wind River after the transaction closes, according to a press release.
“We see a tremendous market opportunity in industrial software driven by the convergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), intelligent devices and edge computing. As a market leader with a strong product portfolio, Wind River is well positioned to benefit from these trends. We are excited about the prospects for Wind River as an independent company, and plan to build on its strong foundation with investments in both organic and inorganic growth,” said Nehal Raj, Partner and Head of Technology investing at TPG.
Wind River’s software runs the computing systems in, among other things, manufacturing plants, medical devices, aircraft, railway, automobiles, and communications networks. Wind River’s products and solutions enable engineers, developers, manufacturers, and system integrators to build intelligent connected devices, sensors, gateways, and networks that unlock machine data and connect it to cloud and IT environments.
“This acquisition will establish Wind River as a leading independent software provider uniquely positioned to advance digital transformation within critical infrastructure segments with our comprehensive edge to cloud portfolio,” said Jim Douglas, Wind River President. “At the same time, TPG will provide Wind River with the flexibility and financial resources to fuel our many growth opportunities as a standalone software company that enables the deployment of safe, secure, and reliable intelligent systems.”
Wind River will remain an important ecosystem partner to Intel
“This move is designed to sharpen our focus on growth opportunities that align to Intel’s data-centric strategy,” said Tom Lantzsch, senior vice president and general manager of the Internet of Things Group at Intel. “Wind River will remain an important ecosystem partner, and we will continue to collaborate on critical software-defined infrastructure opportunities to advance an autonomous future. We expect this transition will be seamless for our mutual customers and partners.”
