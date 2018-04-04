© Premier Farnell Components | April 04, 2018
Premier Farnell starts work on new Leeds site
Work has now started on site for Premier Farnell’s 361’000 square feet distribution unit at Muse Developments’ flagship Logic Leeds site.
The warehouse build, which will be the largest ever warehouse development in Leeds, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, a press release reads.
“The start of the warehouse build is a key milestone in this project and an important occasion for Premier Farnell. This warehouse will become the largest distribution centre in the Premier Farnell group and a hub for future growth, allowing us to target new opportunities from right here in Leeds,” Nick Wilkins, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Premier Farnell said.
“As our business grows and we take our place within the Avnet ecosystem, increased distribution capacity coupled with the latest technology means our customers can continue to rely on us to deliver products when they need them. This is a significant investment for Premier Farnell and we are delighted to be continuing our long-established presence in Yorkshire as we look forward to the future,” Wilkins continues.
“The start of the warehouse build is a key milestone in this project and an important occasion for Premier Farnell. This warehouse will become the largest distribution centre in the Premier Farnell group and a hub for future growth, allowing us to target new opportunities from right here in Leeds,” Nick Wilkins, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Premier Farnell said.
“As our business grows and we take our place within the Avnet ecosystem, increased distribution capacity coupled with the latest technology means our customers can continue to rely on us to deliver products when they need them. This is a significant investment for Premier Farnell and we are delighted to be continuing our long-established presence in Yorkshire as we look forward to the future,” Wilkins continues.
Another nail in the SolarWorld coffin SolarWorld Industries GmbH has filed to open insolvency proceedings with the District...
Intel sharpens its focus – sells Wind River to TPG The move to sell Wind River to asset firm TPG is designed to sharpen Intel’s focus on growth...
Premier Farnell starts work on new Leeds site Work has now started on site for Premier Farnell’s 361’000 square feet distribution unit at...
Osram and Continental sign joint venture deal The technology companies Osram and Continental have concluded their negotiations on...
Sponsored content by Nordson DageWartungsfreie Röntgenprüfung jetzt für PCBA-Produktionsanwendungen verfügbar Nordson DAGE freut sich, bekanntgeben zu können, dass die Quadra-Familie branchenführender Röntgenprüfsysteme um das Quadra 3 erweitert wurde. Erstmals ist es jetzt möglich, eine Röntgenprüfung mit 0,95...
ASE breaks ground on new Taiwanese factory The semiconductor manufacturer has officially broken ground on its latest...
New fixed frequency PWM controller and integrated power IC Today’s power supplies demand components which provide best-in-class performance...
Avnet extends agreement with Nordic Semi Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new agreement with Avnet, covering the distribution...
Kyocera to build new Japanese plant for ceramic packages The company says it will construct a new manufacturing plant on the premises of its...
Molex signs Rutronik for UK and Ireland Rutronik has been appointed by Molex to distribute its complete product range in the UK and...
Ultra-small step-down converters deliver industry's lowest... System designers looking to create small and highly efficient 40V load dump-tolerant...
Brooks Automation acquires Swiss Tec-Sem Group US-based Brooks Automation, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Tec-Sem...
Toshiba makes new investment in new equipment for Fab 6 Toshiba has approved Toshiba Memory Corporation's (TMC) proposed investment in...
Master Electronics and CUI inc global distribution agreement As a part of the agreement, Master Electronics will distribute and market CUI’s product...
Osram acquires Trilux subsidiary BAG electronics Osram is strengthening its electronic component business with the acquisition of BAG electronics, a Trilux subsidiary.
Dow Electronic Materials expands CMP centre Dow Electronic Materials, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, has...
NXP and AliOS partner for new in-vehicle experiences NXP Semiconductors and AliOS, the operating system for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions...
ON Semi opens design and Industrialisation center in Milan ON Semiconductor is opening its new design center located in Milan, Italy. This Design and...
Accelerating development of embedded systems with logic analyzers While logic analyzers may be originally known for parallel system debugging with wide...
Electrolube upgrades lab to stay ahead Electrolube's testing and development laboratory facilities are now sporting the addition of...
Globalfoundries names GM for its Fab 8 manufacturing facility Globalfoundries has appointed Dr. Ronald Sampson as senior vice president and general...
Newark element14 named exclusive distributor for Electrolube in the US Newark element14 has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the global...
Daimler builds on eSIMs from Infineon It can save lives, which is why the automatic emergency call feature – termed eCall – will be...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments