Premier Farnell starts work on new Leeds site

Work has now started on site for Premier Farnell’s 361’000 square feet distribution unit at Muse Developments’ flagship Logic Leeds site.

The warehouse build, which will be the largest ever warehouse development in Leeds, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, a press release reads.



“The start of the warehouse build is a key milestone in this project and an important occasion for Premier Farnell. This warehouse will become the largest distribution centre in the Premier Farnell group and a hub for future growth, allowing us to target new opportunities from right here in Leeds,” Nick Wilkins, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Premier Farnell said.



“As our business grows and we take our place within the Avnet ecosystem, increased distribution capacity coupled with the latest technology means our customers can continue to rely on us to deliver products when they need them. This is a significant investment for Premier Farnell and we are delighted to be continuing our long-established presence in Yorkshire as we look forward to the future,” Wilkins continues.