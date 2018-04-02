© Kyocera

Kyocera to build new Japanese plant for ceramic packages

The company says it will construct a new manufacturing plant on the premises of its Kagoshima Sendai manufacturing complex to increase production of ceramic microelectronic packages.

Kyocera entered into a site location agreement with local governments, and a signing ceremony was held March 16 at the Satsumasendai municipal office. Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2018 for the new plant, which will be the 22nd facility at Kyocera’s Kagoshima Sendai manufacturing complex.



The new facility, which Kyocera plans to open in August 2019, will bring a 25% increase in the company’s total production capacity for ceramic packages used to house SMD electronic devices and CMOS image sensors, the company states in a press release.



When completed, the new six stories manufacturing facility will provide the company with a total floor space of 42’282 square metres. Kyocera says that it has invested a total och approximately USD 52.4 million in this venture.