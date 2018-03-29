© business wire

Toshiba makes new investment in new equipment for Fab 6

Toshiba has approved Toshiba Memory Corporation's (TMC) proposed investment in production equipment for the Fab 6 clean room, the next-gen flash memory production facility under construction at Yokkaichi Operations.

In this third round of investment, TMC will invest approximately JPY 140 billion (EUR 1.06 billion) in the installation of additional manufacturing equipment, including deposition and etching equipment.



TMC is constructing Fab 6 to boost output of 96-layer BiCS FLASH, its 3D Flash memory. Demand for the company’s next-gen 3D Flash memory is increasing significantly on fast growing demand for enterprise SSD for datacenters and servers. TMC expects continued strong growth in 2018 and beyond, and the timing of its investment in Fab 6 positions it to capture this growth and expand its business.