Master Electronics and CUI inc global distribution agreement

As a part of the agreement, Master Electronics will distribute and market CUI’s product portfolio of power, interconnect, motion, audio, and thermal management technologies.

“Our entire team is excited to be working with a market leader,” said Riad Nizam, President of Master Electronics. “A wide range of CUI products are in stock and available off the shelf for immediate delivery.”



"As a business we are committed to bringing the products and technologies to market that keep pace with our customer’s ever-evolving needs. Whether based on efficiency, cost-savings or flexibility, we are continually striving to innovate so our customers will benefit. Partnering with Master Electronics allows us to continue these efforts while introducing our company’s products to many new customers,” remarked Matt McKenzie, President of CUI.