March 30, 2018
Molex signs Rutronik for UK and Ireland
Rutronik has been appointed by Molex to distribute its complete product range in the UK and Ireland. A major factor in Molex’s decision was said to be Rutronik’s strong design and field application engineering capabilities.
Commenting on the agreement, Darren Fairs, UK Distribution Manager at Molex said: “We have been extremely impressed with Rutronik’s technical and sales teams in the UK and Ireland. Their market knowledge and contacts extend across the established landscape and into many new and exciting companies who can benefit from the Molex product line. In addition, Rutronik’s technical team is well qualified to support customers through the design and development process.”
Markus Krieg, Managing Director Marketing at Rutronik added: “Molex is a major global player and its range complements our existing portfolio in UK perfectly. As we work with more companies to help them bring their IoT products to market, the ability to add further wired and wireless interconnection solutions to our existing technology offerings will prove invaluable.”
Rutronik has the Molex franchise in UK and Ireland starting 1st April 2018. This will build on the existing strong relationship between the companies elsewhere in Europe.
