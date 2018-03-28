© Dow Electronic Materials Business | March 28, 2018
Dow Electronic Materials expands CMP centre
Dow Electronic Materials, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, has expanded its Asia CMP Manufacturing and Technical Center in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The new building will increase manufacturing operations for the production of pads for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP).
"Our customers have long relied on our ability to scale our operations to supply materials as they experience periods of growth, and this expansion is a great example of how we are continually taking steps forward to support them," said Mario Stanghellini, Vice President and Global Business Director, Semiconductor Technologies, Dow Electronic Materials. "Investing further here at our Asia CMP Center helps us to meet customer needs into the future by leveraging the strong infrastructure and talented team we have here in Taiwan."
The Asia CMP Center has been an important part of Dow Electronic Materials' growth. Its CMP manufacturing operations first began in the US, and later expanded into Japan through its joint venture, Nitta Haas Inc. In 2006, Dow Electronic Materials' Asia CMP Manufacturing and Technical Center first opened its doors at the Hsinchu Science Park's Jhunan campus, to better serve customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Later expansions to the Asia CMP Center added a CMP applications facility, research and development for pads and slurry, and new manufacturing capabilities.
"It is an honor to host distinguished guests from near and far to join us as we celebrate the successful opening of our phase four expansion," said Cliff Chen, Hsinchu Site Leader, Dow Electronic Materials. "This is our biggest expansion in the site's 12-year history, demonstrating our commitment to the region and the value of this exceptional location to our business." The phase four expansion, also known as the P4 building, adds capacity for the production of CMP polishing pads. It also adds new capabilities, including the ability to create new products, such as advanced CMP pads targeting very specific customer requests. Built with Lean design principles and world-class manufacturing practices, it is also equipped with state-of-the-art process control for quality and safety.
