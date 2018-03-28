© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

NXP and AliOS partner for new in-vehicle experiences

NXP Semiconductors and AliOS, the operating system for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions developed by Alibaba Group, have entered into a partnership to further drive the development of smart cars in China.

The partnership aims to install the AliOS system and NXP’s automotive infotainment solution in millions of vehicles in China by 2020. The collaboration aims to help build a next-generation smart cockpit enhanced by multi-screen display, artificial-intelligence-driven interaction and secure Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.



The new partnership, which will combine AliOS and NXP i.MX applications processors, is another step in the AliOS vision of a one-stop IoT solution, built with an integrated ecosystem that connects IoT and Cloud to make all IoT devices more intelligent. AliOS can be applied to cars, smart home appliances, mobile phones, tablets and other electronic gadgets. The partnership will also explore the optimisation of software and hardware design for next-generation auto e-cockpits, future car broadcasting systems and beyond.



"Over the past three years, AliOS has been a pioneer in driving the digital transformation of cars and helping auto brands to enhance the overall user experience,” said Simon Hu, senior vice president of Alibaba Group and president of AliOS. “Moving forward, we will strive to make cars more intelligent to better connect with the digitized road infrastructure in cities. By partnering with NXP, a global leader in the auto semiconductor sector, we hope to create a robust platform to spur the creation of more innovative technologies, reducing the costs associated with the mass production of smart vehicles. We look forward to redefining the future of the automobile sector in collaboration with our ecosystem partners such as NXP.”