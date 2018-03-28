© jirsak dreamstime.com Business | March 28, 2018
ON Semi opens design and Industrialisation center in Milan
ON Semiconductor is opening its new design center located in Milan, Italy. This Design and Industrialisation Center, will focus on power management products developed for big data, web services, hyper cloud computing and server customers.
The design center team will develop integrated circuits to save energy in data center environments, representative of the commitment of ON Semiconductor towards a more clean and efficient world.
"ON Semiconductor is committed to providing our customers with the most advanced power management systems and products in the cloud computing industry," said Vince Hopkin, senior vice president of digital and DC/DC division. "We are excited to announce the opening of our new Design and Industrialization Center. With the strong engineering expertise that is found in the region, we are confident that this team will greatly contribute to the innovation and success of our business.”
Located in downtown Milan, the center will provide turn-key system solutions to customers and it will operate through the full product development flow starting from value proposition, implementation (analog, digital, firmware, and software), validation and manufacturer test development. It is equipped with laboratory equipment fitted to provide design solutions and offerings that increase their competitiveness and decrease time to market.
