Globalfoundries names GM for its Fab 8 manufacturing facility

Globalfoundries has appointed Dr. Ronald Sampson as senior vice president and general manager of the its 300mm semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility (Fab 8), located in Saratoga County, New York.

Sampson, who brings with him 30 years of industry experience, will lead the operations of the semiconductor fab. He replaces Dr. Thomas Caulfield, who was recently appointed as GF’s chief executive officer.



“Fab 8 is a true manufacturing success story and proof that innovation is alive and well in the U.S. semiconductor industry,” Caulfield said. “I am committed to capitalizing on the significant investments we have made to build Fab 8 into a trusted partner for our leading-edge customers. Ron is an experienced leader and an integral member of the Fab 8 team. I can think of nobody better to lead the next era of growth at Fab 8.”



Sampson joined GF in August 2014 as the vice president of program management at Fab 8. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at STMicroelectronics where he held a variety of progressive leadership positions in technology development, manufacturing, operations and program management within both ST and with the IBM-led Joint Development Alliances.



Prior to his time with ST, he worked at Digital Equipment Corporation’s Hudson, Massachusetts Advanced Semiconductor Development facility