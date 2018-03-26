© electrolube Business | March 26, 2018
Newark element14 named exclusive distributor for Electrolube in the US
Newark element14 has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the global manufacturer of electro-chemicals, Electrolube, for the U.S.
Electrolube offers an array of products including thermal management materials, conformal coatings, encapsulation resins, electronic cleaning solutions and general maintenance products.
“We always want to offer our customers the very best, highest quality products to help bring their projects to life,” said James McGregor, Global Head of Test & Tools for Newark element14. “Because Electrolube makes the products that keep electronic developments running smoothly from prototypes to mass production, all of our customers at every level will now have the best tools available to help aid in their electronic projects and designs.”
The Electrolube products now available exclusively through Newark element14 include the company's adhesives & glues, chemical accessories, cleaners & degreasers, lubricants, greases & cutting fluids as well as thermal interface materials and more.
