Camera and DRAM increase overall BOM for Samsung

The new Samsung Galaxy S9+ equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory (model number SM-G965U1) carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost of USD 375.80, much higher than for previous versions of the company’s smartphones.

Extraordinary camera module

Among the first smartphones to feature Snapdragon 845

Improved security

Brighter, truer AMOLED display

15-watt wireless charging