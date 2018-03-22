© guido vrola dreamstime.com

Digi-Key gets ready for construction start in April

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, will begin construction of its new facility in Thief River Falls (USA) in April 2018.

The four-story product distribution centre is said to provide an additional 2.2 million square feet of usable space to the company’s existing Thief River Falls facilities, and will occupy an overall footprint of 1 million square feet. The initial investment is projected at more than USD 300 million.



Digi-Key reported 26 percent growth worldwide in 2017, with sales topping USD 2.3 billion, exceeding the USD 2 billion mark for the first time in the company’s history. The company’s success has allowed Digi-Key to add over 170 employees in 2017, 140 in Thief River Falls alone.



“Our original commitment was to generate 100 new jobs in Thief River Falls per year over 10 years, above and beyond our 2017 base of 3,200, which was conservative, so we are exceeding our projected employment already,” stated Rick Trontvet, Vice President of Administration.



Dave Doherty, President and Chief Operating Officer at Digi-Key Electronics, stated, “As our worldwide revenue growth continues, Digi-Key will need to add more team members in Thief River Falls to keep pace with our growth that has been more than double of others in our industry.”