© guido vrola dreamstime.com Components | March 22, 2018
Digi-Key gets ready for construction start in April
Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, will begin construction of its new facility in Thief River Falls (USA) in April 2018.
The four-story product distribution centre is said to provide an additional 2.2 million square feet of usable space to the company’s existing Thief River Falls facilities, and will occupy an overall footprint of 1 million square feet. The initial investment is projected at more than USD 300 million.
Digi-Key reported 26 percent growth worldwide in 2017, with sales topping USD 2.3 billion, exceeding the USD 2 billion mark for the first time in the company’s history. The company’s success has allowed Digi-Key to add over 170 employees in 2017, 140 in Thief River Falls alone.
“Our original commitment was to generate 100 new jobs in Thief River Falls per year over 10 years, above and beyond our 2017 base of 3,200, which was conservative, so we are exceeding our projected employment already,” stated Rick Trontvet, Vice President of Administration.
Dave Doherty, President and Chief Operating Officer at Digi-Key Electronics, stated, “As our worldwide revenue growth continues, Digi-Key will need to add more team members in Thief River Falls to keep pace with our growth that has been more than double of others in our industry.”
Digi-Key reported 26 percent growth worldwide in 2017, with sales topping USD 2.3 billion, exceeding the USD 2 billion mark for the first time in the company’s history. The company’s success has allowed Digi-Key to add over 170 employees in 2017, 140 in Thief River Falls alone.
“Our original commitment was to generate 100 new jobs in Thief River Falls per year over 10 years, above and beyond our 2017 base of 3,200, which was conservative, so we are exceeding our projected employment already,” stated Rick Trontvet, Vice President of Administration.
Dave Doherty, President and Chief Operating Officer at Digi-Key Electronics, stated, “As our worldwide revenue growth continues, Digi-Key will need to add more team members in Thief River Falls to keep pace with our growth that has been more than double of others in our industry.”
Camera and DRAM increase overall BOM for Samsung The new Samsung Galaxy S9+ equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory (model number SM-G965U1) carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost of USD 375.80, much higher than for previous versions of the company’s...
Digi-Key gets ready for construction start in April Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, will begin...
Kuka receives order from Siemens Healthineers Kuka has received a new order in the single-digit million euro range from Siemens Healthineers. The order, which encompasses the supply of customer-specific Kuka robots in the high payload range, was booked in the fourth quarter...
EUR 254 million fine for 8 capacitor makers The European Commission has fined Elna, Hitachi Chemical, Holy Stone, Matsuo, NEC Tokin...
MIPAQ Pro - the intelligent device for smart grids Infineon Technologies AG has optimized its high power intelligent power module (IPM)...
Rolls-Royce links up with Superdielectrics on supercapacitors Rolls-Royce has signed a collaboration agreement with UK-based technology start-up...
General Dynamics and CSRA amend merger General Dynamics and CSRA have amended their definitive merger agreement. General...
Fingerprint appoints new CFO Hassan Tabrizi, leaves the position as interim CFO on his own initiative, for a new...
Ultra-low lead content thick film chip resistors RoHS compliant without exemptions, Bourns thick film resistors offer enhanced...
Analog Devices acquires radar company Symeo GmbH Analog Devices is acquiring Symeo GmbH, a privately held company based in Munich...
Fingerprint follows the trend - adds face recognition Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, is widening its touchless solutions portfolio...
Osram and Nedap set up partnership Osram enters a partnership with Nedap, developer and supplier of smart technological solutions...
Screen Semiconductor Solutions team up with Axcelis Technologies Screen Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity...
IQE to acquire cREO technology and IP portfolio UK based supplier of wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry, IQE...
Lumentum to acquire Oclaro for $1.8 billion Lumentum Holdings and Oclaro have signed a definitive agreement, unanimously...
Camtek receives multiple systems order for front-end macro... Camtek says that it received an order for multiple systems for front-end 2D Macro Inspection...
UCI start-up receives over $1.3M in customer contracts UCI start-up Integra Devices leverages 15 years and USD 20 million of research from the...
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up subsidiary in Australia Wurth Electronics Australia Pty officially opened in Footscray, West Melbourne. The change of...
Tobii & Qualcomm to bring eye tracking to mobile VR/AR HMDs Eye tracking specialist Tobii is collaborating with Qualcomm to make eye tracking technology...
Lattice's CEO to retire Lattice Semiconductor's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darin G. Billerbeck, has...
RJR opens new Phoenix manufacturing facility and HQ RJR Technologies, a developer of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Air Cavity semiconductor packaging...
President Trump ends Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm US President Donald Trump has blocked Broadcom’s proposed takeover of US chipmaker Qualcomm based on national security issues.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments