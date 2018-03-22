© KUKA AG Business | March 22, 2018
Kuka receives order from Siemens Healthineers
Kuka has received a new order in the single-digit million euro range from Siemens Healthineers. The order, which encompasses the supply of customer-specific Kuka robots in the high payload range, was booked in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Siemens Healthineers, a global healthcare company within the Siemens Group, has opted for robot technology from Kuka in its development of the Siemens ARTIS pheno. The robots are to be used in modern X-ray imaging. In order to acquire the 3D CT images in the operating room itself, the robot moves an X-ray C-arm directly around the patient.
The basis for these medical applications is the customer-specific Kuka robot, which leverages the special mechanical system and high stiffness of the Kuka Quantec series and, thanks to additional adaptations, offers more precision and safety.
“Our robotic assistance systems make us a leading technology supplier for customers in the medical engineering sector. Together with our partners, we develop application-specific solutions and thus increase patient safety,” says Michael Otto, Divisional Manager of KUKA Medical Robotics. “Beyond this, we aim to meet the high requirements of medical technology.”
“We are pleased that a leading global healthcare company has placed its trust in our innovative technology from Augsburg,” explains Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of KUKA AG. “At the same time, we are able to further expand our position in the growing medical technology market.”
