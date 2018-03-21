© Pixabay Components | March 21, 2018
Rolls-Royce links up with Superdielectrics on supercapacitors
Rolls-Royce has signed a collaboration agreement with UK-based technology start-up Superdielectrics Ltd to explore the potential of using polymers to create next generation high energy storage technology.
Dr. Dave Smith, Director of Central Technology, Rolls-Royce, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Superdielectrics Ltd at a time of rapidly-evolving developments in the energy storage industry. We bring deep experience of materials technology and advanced applications that require high energy storage capabilities with controllable rates of recovery. We believe that electrification will play an increasingly important role in many of our markets over the coming years and by working with partners on potential new technologies for energy storage we can ensure that Rolls-Royce is well positioned to take advantage of new developments.”
Jim Heathcote CEO of Superdielectrics Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be working with Rolls-Royce in the global race to develop advanced energy storage systems. This agreement gives us access to their unparalleled scientific and technical expertise. I hope this agreement will ultimately create new jobs and business opportunities in the UK.”
Working with researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Surrey, Superdielectrics Ltd has been developing hydrophilic materials, similar to those originally designed for soft contact lenses, to increase the electricity storage capabilities of capacitors, which store electricity by creating electrostatic fields. These dielectric polymers could provide an opportunity to create capacitors that are able to rival – and even exceed – the storage capacity of traditional rechargeable batteries, a press release states. The resulting supercapacitors may also be able to charge much faster than existing lithium-ion batteries.
The exact terms of the agreement between Rolls-Royce and Superdielectrics remain confidential.
Jim Heathcote CEO of Superdielectrics Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be working with Rolls-Royce in the global race to develop advanced energy storage systems. This agreement gives us access to their unparalleled scientific and technical expertise. I hope this agreement will ultimately create new jobs and business opportunities in the UK.”
Working with researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Surrey, Superdielectrics Ltd has been developing hydrophilic materials, similar to those originally designed for soft contact lenses, to increase the electricity storage capabilities of capacitors, which store electricity by creating electrostatic fields. These dielectric polymers could provide an opportunity to create capacitors that are able to rival – and even exceed – the storage capacity of traditional rechargeable batteries, a press release states. The resulting supercapacitors may also be able to charge much faster than existing lithium-ion batteries.
The exact terms of the agreement between Rolls-Royce and Superdielectrics remain confidential.
Rolls-Royce links up with Superdielectrics on supercapacitors Rolls-Royce has signed a collaboration agreement with UK-based technology start-up...
General Dynamics and CSRA amend merger General Dynamics and CSRA have amended their definitive merger agreement. General...
Fingerprint appoints new CFO Hassan Tabrizi, leaves the position as interim CFO on his own initiative, for a new...
Ultra-low lead content thick film chip resistors RoHS compliant without exemptions, Bourns thick film resistors offer enhanced...
Analog Devices acquires radar company Symeo GmbH Analog Devices is acquiring Symeo GmbH, a privately held company based in Munich...
Fingerprint follows the trend - adds face recognition Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, is widening its touchless solutions portfolio...
Osram and Nedap set up partnership Osram enters a partnership with Nedap, developer and supplier of smart technological solutions...
Screen Semiconductor Solutions team up with Axcelis Technologies Screen Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity...
IQE to acquire cREO technology and IP portfolio UK based supplier of wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry, IQE...
Lumentum to acquire Oclaro for $1.8 billion Lumentum Holdings and Oclaro have signed a definitive agreement, unanimously...
Camtek receives multiple systems order for front-end macro... Camtek says that it received an order for multiple systems for front-end 2D Macro Inspection...
UCI start-up receives over $1.3M in customer contracts UCI start-up Integra Devices leverages 15 years and USD 20 million of research from the...
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up subsidiary in Australia Wurth Electronics Australia Pty officially opened in Footscray, West Melbourne. The change of...
Tobii & Qualcomm to bring eye tracking to mobile VR/AR HMDs Eye tracking specialist Tobii is collaborating with Qualcomm to make eye tracking technology...
Lattice's CEO to retire Lattice Semiconductor's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darin G. Billerbeck, has...
RJR opens new Phoenix manufacturing facility and HQ RJR Technologies, a developer of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Air Cavity semiconductor packaging...
President Trump ends Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm US President Donald Trump has blocked Broadcom’s proposed takeover of US chipmaker Qualcomm based on national security issues.
Globalfoundries’ Sanjay Jha to pass baton to Tom Caulfield After more than four years as CEO of Globalfoundries, Sanjay Jha will hand over the company’s...
Broadcom soon to be American Broadcom is in the final stages of redomiciling to the U.S. and now expects to complete the...
National Instruments to build a new office in Hungary US-based National Instruments is planning to expand its presence in Hungary by building...
96% Peak Efficient with Excellent Thermal Performance Analog Devices announces the Power by Linear™ LTM4662, a dual 15A or single 30A...
HEITEC and MEC sign distribution agreement for South Korea Recently, HEITEC signed an agreement with MEC for the marketing of its electronic...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments