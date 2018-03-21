© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Business | March 21, 2018
General Dynamics and CSRA amend merger
General Dynamics and CSRA have amended their definitive merger agreement. General Dynamics now proposes to acquire all outstanding shares of CSRA for USD 41.25 per share in cash (from USD 40.75).
The transaction is now valued at USD 9.7 billion, including the assumption of USD 2.8 billion in CSRA debt.
In connection with the amended merger agreement, CSRA’s Board of Directors determined that the previously announced unsolicited proposal from CACI International, Inc to acquire CSRA could "not reasonably be expected to lead to a Company Superior Proposal (as defined in the merger agreement)".
Under the terms of the merger agreement, as amended, on March 5, 2018, General Dynamics commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of CSRA common stock. If the tender offer is completed, the parties expect to complete the merger as soon as practicable. At the effective time of the merger, CSRA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics.
In connection with the amended merger agreement, CSRA’s Board of Directors determined that the previously announced unsolicited proposal from CACI International, Inc to acquire CSRA could "not reasonably be expected to lead to a Company Superior Proposal (as defined in the merger agreement)".
Under the terms of the merger agreement, as amended, on March 5, 2018, General Dynamics commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of CSRA common stock. If the tender offer is completed, the parties expect to complete the merger as soon as practicable. At the effective time of the merger, CSRA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics.
Rolls-Royce links up with Superdielectrics on supercapacitors Rolls-Royce has signed a collaboration agreement with UK-based technology start-up...
General Dynamics and CSRA amend merger General Dynamics and CSRA have amended their definitive merger agreement. General...
Fingerprint appoints new CFO Hassan Tabrizi, leaves the position as interim CFO on his own initiative, for a new...
Ultra-low lead content thick film chip resistors RoHS compliant without exemptions, Bourns thick film resistors offer enhanced...
Analog Devices acquires radar company Symeo GmbH Analog Devices is acquiring Symeo GmbH, a privately held company based in Munich...
Fingerprint follows the trend - adds face recognition Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, is widening its touchless solutions portfolio...
Osram and Nedap set up partnership Osram enters a partnership with Nedap, developer and supplier of smart technological solutions...
Screen Semiconductor Solutions team up with Axcelis Technologies Screen Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity...
IQE to acquire cREO technology and IP portfolio UK based supplier of wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry, IQE...
Lumentum to acquire Oclaro for $1.8 billion Lumentum Holdings and Oclaro have signed a definitive agreement, unanimously...
Camtek receives multiple systems order for front-end macro... Camtek says that it received an order for multiple systems for front-end 2D Macro Inspection...
UCI start-up receives over $1.3M in customer contracts UCI start-up Integra Devices leverages 15 years and USD 20 million of research from the...
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up subsidiary in Australia Wurth Electronics Australia Pty officially opened in Footscray, West Melbourne. The change of...
Tobii & Qualcomm to bring eye tracking to mobile VR/AR HMDs Eye tracking specialist Tobii is collaborating with Qualcomm to make eye tracking technology...
Lattice's CEO to retire Lattice Semiconductor's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darin G. Billerbeck, has...
RJR opens new Phoenix manufacturing facility and HQ RJR Technologies, a developer of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Air Cavity semiconductor packaging...
President Trump ends Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm US President Donald Trump has blocked Broadcom’s proposed takeover of US chipmaker Qualcomm based on national security issues.
Globalfoundries’ Sanjay Jha to pass baton to Tom Caulfield After more than four years as CEO of Globalfoundries, Sanjay Jha will hand over the company’s...
Broadcom soon to be American Broadcom is in the final stages of redomiciling to the U.S. and now expects to complete the...
National Instruments to build a new office in Hungary US-based National Instruments is planning to expand its presence in Hungary by building...
96% Peak Efficient with Excellent Thermal Performance Analog Devices announces the Power by Linear™ LTM4662, a dual 15A or single 30A...
HEITEC and MEC sign distribution agreement for South Korea Recently, HEITEC signed an agreement with MEC for the marketing of its electronic...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments