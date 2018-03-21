© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

General Dynamics and CSRA amend merger

General Dynamics and CSRA have amended their definitive merger agreement. General Dynamics now proposes to acquire all outstanding shares of CSRA for USD 41.25 per share in cash (from USD 40.75).

The transaction is now valued at USD 9.7 billion, including the assumption of USD 2.8 billion in CSRA debt.



In connection with the amended merger agreement, CSRA’s Board of Directors determined that the previously announced unsolicited proposal from CACI International, Inc to acquire CSRA could "not reasonably be expected to lead to a Company Superior Proposal (as defined in the merger agreement)".



Under the terms of the merger agreement, as amended, on March 5, 2018, General Dynamics commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of CSRA common stock. If the tender offer is completed, the parties expect to complete the merger as soon as practicable. At the effective time of the merger, CSRA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics.