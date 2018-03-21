© selenka dreamstime.com

Ultra-low lead content thick film chip resistors

RoHS compliant without exemptions, Bourns thick film resistors offer enhanced reliability and stability for a broad range of general purpose applications

This is a product release announcement by Bourns, Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today introduced a new series of ultra-low lead content† thick film chip resistors. The Bourns® Model CR-PF Series is RoHS compliant* without exemptions, helping customers satisfy the movement to adopt more environmentally safe green technologies. Bourns designed its latest thick film resistors for general purpose consumer, industrial and telecommunication market applications.



Tested for high reliability and stability, the results showed the new chip resistors offered one percent stability in a 1,000 load life test at rated power and at 70°C. The Model CR-PF resistors are made using thick film elements, printed onto a ceramic substrate and are compatible with typical soldering processes. Offered in a surface mount package, the new resistor series is available in four different footprints from small 0402 (1050 Metric) up to 1206 (3116 Metric). The rated powers are from 1⁄16 W to 1⁄4 W with a resistance range from 1 ohm to 10 megohms.



Available now, Model CR-PF resistors are halogen free**. As a pricing reference, Model CR0603-JPF 5% is priced at $ 0.0073 each in 500,000-piece quantities and Model CR0603-FPF 1% is priced at $ 0.0089 each in 500,000-piece quantities. For more information, please visit the product page: www.bourns.com/products/fixed-resistors/thick-film-chip-resistors.