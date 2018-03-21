© selenka dreamstime.com Products | March 21, 2018
Ultra-low lead content thick film chip resistors
RoHS compliant without exemptions, Bourns thick film resistors offer enhanced reliability and stability for a broad range of general purpose applications
This is a product release announcement by Bourns, Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today introduced a new series of ultra-low lead content† thick film chip resistors. The Bourns® Model CR-PF Series is RoHS compliant* without exemptions, helping customers satisfy the movement to adopt more environmentally safe green technologies. Bourns designed its latest thick film resistors for general purpose consumer, industrial and telecommunication market applications.
Tested for high reliability and stability, the results showed the new chip resistors offered one percent stability in a 1,000 load life test at rated power and at 70°C. The Model CR-PF resistors are made using thick film elements, printed onto a ceramic substrate and are compatible with typical soldering processes. Offered in a surface mount package, the new resistor series is available in four different footprints from small 0402 (1050 Metric) up to 1206 (3116 Metric). The rated powers are from 1⁄16 W to 1⁄4 W with a resistance range from 1 ohm to 10 megohms.
Available now, Model CR-PF resistors are halogen free**. As a pricing reference, Model CR0603-JPF 5% is priced at $ 0.0073 each in 500,000-piece quantities and Model CR0603-FPF 1% is priced at $ 0.0089 each in 500,000-piece quantities. For more information, please visit the product page: www.bourns.com/products/fixed-resistors/thick-film-chip-resistors.
Tested for high reliability and stability, the results showed the new chip resistors offered one percent stability in a 1,000 load life test at rated power and at 70°C. The Model CR-PF resistors are made using thick film elements, printed onto a ceramic substrate and are compatible with typical soldering processes. Offered in a surface mount package, the new resistor series is available in four different footprints from small 0402 (1050 Metric) up to 1206 (3116 Metric). The rated powers are from 1⁄16 W to 1⁄4 W with a resistance range from 1 ohm to 10 megohms.
Available now, Model CR-PF resistors are halogen free**. As a pricing reference, Model CR0603-JPF 5% is priced at $ 0.0073 each in 500,000-piece quantities and Model CR0603-FPF 1% is priced at $ 0.0089 each in 500,000-piece quantities. For more information, please visit the product page: www.bourns.com/products/fixed-resistors/thick-film-chip-resistors.
Rolls-Royce links up with Superdielectrics on supercapacitors Rolls-Royce has signed a collaboration agreement with UK-based technology start-up...
General Dynamics and CSRA amend merger General Dynamics and CSRA have amended their definitive merger agreement. General...
Fingerprint appoints new CFO Hassan Tabrizi, leaves the position as interim CFO on his own initiative, for a new...
Ultra-low lead content thick film chip resistors RoHS compliant without exemptions, Bourns thick film resistors offer enhanced...
Analog Devices acquires radar company Symeo GmbH Analog Devices is acquiring Symeo GmbH, a privately held company based in Munich...
Fingerprint follows the trend - adds face recognition Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB, is widening its touchless solutions portfolio...
Osram and Nedap set up partnership Osram enters a partnership with Nedap, developer and supplier of smart technological solutions...
Screen Semiconductor Solutions team up with Axcelis Technologies Screen Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity...
IQE to acquire cREO technology and IP portfolio UK based supplier of wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry, IQE...
Lumentum to acquire Oclaro for $1.8 billion Lumentum Holdings and Oclaro have signed a definitive agreement, unanimously...
Camtek receives multiple systems order for front-end macro... Camtek says that it received an order for multiple systems for front-end 2D Macro Inspection...
UCI start-up receives over $1.3M in customer contracts UCI start-up Integra Devices leverages 15 years and USD 20 million of research from the...
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up subsidiary in Australia Wurth Electronics Australia Pty officially opened in Footscray, West Melbourne. The change of...
Tobii & Qualcomm to bring eye tracking to mobile VR/AR HMDs Eye tracking specialist Tobii is collaborating with Qualcomm to make eye tracking technology...
Lattice's CEO to retire Lattice Semiconductor's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darin G. Billerbeck, has...
RJR opens new Phoenix manufacturing facility and HQ RJR Technologies, a developer of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Air Cavity semiconductor packaging...
President Trump ends Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm US President Donald Trump has blocked Broadcom’s proposed takeover of US chipmaker Qualcomm based on national security issues.
Globalfoundries’ Sanjay Jha to pass baton to Tom Caulfield After more than four years as CEO of Globalfoundries, Sanjay Jha will hand over the company’s...
Broadcom soon to be American Broadcom is in the final stages of redomiciling to the U.S. and now expects to complete the...
National Instruments to build a new office in Hungary US-based National Instruments is planning to expand its presence in Hungary by building...
96% Peak Efficient with Excellent Thermal Performance Analog Devices announces the Power by Linear™ LTM4662, a dual 15A or single 30A...
HEITEC and MEC sign distribution agreement for South Korea Recently, HEITEC signed an agreement with MEC for the marketing of its electronic...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments