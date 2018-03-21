© fingerprintcards Business | March 21, 2018
Fingerprint appoints new CFO
Hassan Tabrizi, leaves the position as interim CFO on his own initiative, for a new assignment outside the company. Fingerprint Cards has named Pernilla Lindén as its new, effective June 7, 2018.
At the same time, the company announces that Jan Johannesson will leave his role as Senior VP Strategy and Corporate Development and Fingerprints’ Executive Management, effective June 30, 2018.
Pernilla Lindén is appointed CFO and member of Fingerprints’ Executive Management and will enter the position on June 7, 2018. Pernilla bring with her experience in financial reporting, compliance and business planning. Since 2007, Pernilla has been at Mölnlycke Health Care and most recently been VP Finance Commercial and before that acting CFO.
“Pernilla will be instrumental in providing financial strategy and leadership to support current and future transition”, says Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO, Fingerprints.
Hassan, who Pernilla now is replacing, joined the company in April 2017 as interim CFO and has focused on financial reporting and corporate governance.
Jan Johannesson leaves, on his own initiative, his role as Senior VP Strategy and Corporate Development, to pursue other opportunities. Jan has had a long and distinguished career within Fingerprints and he held several leadership positions in the company and has been part of the Executive Management since 2013.
“Hassan’s dedication in his interim role has been valuable during an intensive period. Jan has been valuable for the company during his many years, especially as a contributor to the development of Fingerprints long-term strategy as well as important acquisitions and licensing deals. I would like to thank both Hassan and Jan for their contributions, leadership and dedication, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors”, says Christian Fredrikson.
