Osram and Nedap set up partnership
Osram enters a partnership with Nedap, developer and supplier of smart technological solutions, endorsing the DEXAL Technology (Data Exchange for Advanced Lighting).
The technology aims to make it a lot easier to connect different luminaire types to the Nedap Luxon connected light management platform. Dexal is a non-proprietary, intra-luminaire interface that enables power and bi-directional communication between the driver and the fixture-integrated component providing exact luminaire-specific data, including diagnostics, to light management systems.
DEXAL technology provides a solution for individual fixtures to be a smart node on a networked light management system. It enables luminaire manufacturers to supply specifiers with smart fixtures that offer two-way communication of fixture-level data without complicating the design and manufacturing process. The technology enables a streamlined means of designing luminaires that are both smart and compatible with multiple light management systems. Using one standard interface with an integrated power supply on every luminaire simplifies manufacturing requirements and reduces costs.
“With DEXAL we are responding to the smart building trend. Our objective is to be the enabling partner for our customers. We support them with innovative technology solutions which allow them to participate in smart building applications. DEXAL is an essential part of this approach also in streamlining costly and time consuming manufacturing processes. With the DEXAL technology partnership Nedap can now also provide their customers the benefit of more than lighting control.” said Hannes Wagner, senior product manager at Osram Digital Systems.
Jeroen Somsen, Managing Director of Nedap Light Controls: “The partnership between Nedap and Osram now also allows customers to connect DEXAL driven LED fixtures to the online light management platform from Nedap. Connected lighting accelerates savings and significantly reduces payback time of LED installs. With the availability of real time performance and energy data connected lighting demonstrates to be the true enabler for lighting as a service initiatives and monitors service performance constantly.”
Osram and Nedap set up partnership
