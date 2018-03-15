© Integra Devices Components | March 15, 2018
UCI start-up receives over $1.3M in customer contracts
UCI start-up Integra Devices leverages 15 years and USD 20 million of research from the University of California, Irvine to introduce a new manufacturing platform for device miniaturisation.
With over USD 1.3 million of contracts in a short time frame, the company is looking to demonstrate disruptive micro-device products.
"We are thrilled to be working with industry innovators in developing solutions that push the frontier of emerging markets forward," Sourabh Dhillon, Director of Business Development, says in a press release. "Our technology allows us to miniaturize like never before and cost-effectively batch manufacture devices that interface with the outside world. This enables markets such as VR, Iot, 5G telecomm, biomedical, and many more."
The start-up says that it is commercialising a revolutionary new way to build microelectronic devices and sensors.
In a previous press statement, Integra Devices points to conventional semiconductor and MEMS manufacturing processes having inherent limitations for building sensors and high frequency RF devices. Stating that his industry has miniaturized less than 10% of the overall sensor market in the last 30 years, and has had very limited success in developing miniature RF/Microwave devices for high frequency, making it difficult to cost effectively deliver for IoT and 5G.
This is where the start-up claims to have a solution. Integra Devices says it can provide a powerful new manufacturing paradigm that can build next generation RF and sensing products without the drawbacks of conventional microelectronic manufacturing, at a fraction of the cost.
"We are thrilled to be working with industry innovators in developing solutions that push the frontier of emerging markets forward," Sourabh Dhillon, Director of Business Development, says in a press release. "Our technology allows us to miniaturize like never before and cost-effectively batch manufacture devices that interface with the outside world. This enables markets such as VR, Iot, 5G telecomm, biomedical, and many more."
The start-up says that it is commercialising a revolutionary new way to build microelectronic devices and sensors.
In a previous press statement, Integra Devices points to conventional semiconductor and MEMS manufacturing processes having inherent limitations for building sensors and high frequency RF devices. Stating that his industry has miniaturized less than 10% of the overall sensor market in the last 30 years, and has had very limited success in developing miniature RF/Microwave devices for high frequency, making it difficult to cost effectively deliver for IoT and 5G.
This is where the start-up claims to have a solution. Integra Devices says it can provide a powerful new manufacturing paradigm that can build next generation RF and sensing products without the drawbacks of conventional microelectronic manufacturing, at a fraction of the cost.
Camtek receives multiple systems order for front-end macro... Camtek says that it received an order for multiple systems for front-end 2D Macro Inspection...
UCI start-up receives over $1.3M in customer contracts UCI start-up Integra Devices leverages 15 years and USD 20 million of research from the...
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up subsidiary in Australia Wurth Electronics Australia Pty officially opened in Footscray, West Melbourne. The change of...
Tobii & Qualcomm to bring eye tracking to mobile VR/AR HMDs Eye tracking specialist Tobii is collaborating with Qualcomm to make eye tracking technology...
Lattice's CEO to retire Lattice Semiconductor's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darin G. Billerbeck, has...
RJR opens new Phoenix manufacturing facility and HQ RJR Technologies, a developer of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Air Cavity semiconductor packaging...
President Trump ends Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm US President Donald Trump has blocked Broadcom’s proposed takeover of US chipmaker Qualcomm based on national security issues.
Globalfoundries’ Sanjay Jha to pass baton to Tom Caulfield After more than four years as CEO of Globalfoundries, Sanjay Jha will hand over the company’s...
Broadcom soon to be American Broadcom is in the final stages of redomiciling to the U.S. and now expects to complete the...
National Instruments to build a new office in Hungary US-based National Instruments is planning to expand its presence in Hungary by building...
96% Peak Efficient with Excellent Thermal Performance Analog Devices announces the Power by Linear™ LTM4662, a dual 15A or single 30A...
HEITEC and MEC sign distribution agreement for South Korea Recently, HEITEC signed an agreement with MEC for the marketing of its electronic...
Molex Ventures invests to accelerate innovation in silicon photonics Molex Ventures announces a strategic investment and collaboration between the Molex...
Würth Elektronik iBE goes with Digi-Key Just like its parent company, Würth Elektronik eiSos, and US sister company Wurth...
Vesper & Unisem enter assembly partnership Acoustic sensor developer Vesper, and Unisem, a provider of semiconductor assembly and...
Mercury Systems to supply RF microelectronics for airborne radar... Mercury Systems’ Radio Frequency and Microwave group has been selected by an...
Tachyum opens new HQ to accommodate growth plans Silicon Valley startup Tachyum Inc. has opened its new, larger corporate headquarters in San...
Cree acquires Infineon RF Power Business Cree, Inc. has acquired assets of Infineon Technologies AG Radio Frequency (RF) Power Business for about EUR 345 million.
Nexperia opens Guangdong expansion Nexperia has a significant expansion to its ATGD discrete semiconductor assembly and test plant in Guangdong, China. The total production and warehouse site now covers an area of around 72'000 square metres, adding an extra...
Tsinghua University goes with memory testers from Advantest Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest has sold two engineering test stations – a...
German component distribution market grew 12% in 4Q17 2017 was a record-breaking year for the German component distribution, measured in terms of turnover. In the fourth quarter sales grew by 12% to EUR 845 million, says the FBDi.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments