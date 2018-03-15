© Integra Devices

UCI start-up receives over $1.3M in customer contracts

UCI start-up Integra Devices leverages 15 years and USD 20 million of research from the University of California, Irvine to introduce a new manufacturing platform for device miniaturisation.

With over USD 1.3 million of contracts in a short time frame, the company is looking to demonstrate disruptive micro-device products.



"We are thrilled to be working with industry innovators in developing solutions that push the frontier of emerging markets forward," Sourabh Dhillon, Director of Business Development, says in a press release. "Our technology allows us to miniaturize like never before and cost-effectively batch manufacture devices that interface with the outside world. This enables markets such as VR, Iot, 5G telecomm, biomedical, and many more."



The start-up says that it is commercialising a revolutionary new way to build microelectronic devices and sensors.



In a previous press statement, Integra Devices points to conventional semiconductor and MEMS manufacturing processes having inherent limitations for building sensors and high frequency RF devices. Stating that his industry has miniaturized less than 10% of the overall sensor market in the last 30 years, and has had very limited success in developing miniature RF/Microwave devices for high frequency, making it difficult to cost effectively deliver for IoT and 5G.



This is where the start-up claims to have a solution. Integra Devices says it can provide a powerful new manufacturing paradigm that can build next generation RF and sensing products without the drawbacks of conventional microelectronic manufacturing, at a fraction of the cost.