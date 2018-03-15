© Tobii

Tobii & Qualcomm to bring eye tracking to mobile VR/AR HMDs

Eye tracking specialist Tobii is collaborating with Qualcomm to make eye tracking technology available for mobile VR/AR head-mounted displays (HMDs) powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile VR Platform.

As one of the big system on chip (SOC) provider, Qualcomm is positioned as a key technology partner for HMD device makers. For Tobii, the announcement is an important proof point for the significant demand, and substantial benefits, of incorporating eye tracking into VR/AR hardware.



As a result of their collaboration, Tobii and Qualcomm are creating a full reference design and development kit for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile VR Platform, which includes Tobii’s EyeCore eye tracking algorithms and hardware design. Tobii will license its eye tracking technologies and system and collaborate with HMD manufacturers on the optical solution for the reference design.



“Increased interest in the untethered, mobile VR segment, in conjunction with Qualcomm’s innovation and technology leadership in this space, further strengthens our excitement about the potential of this market opportunity for Tobii eye tracking,” said Oscar Werner, president of Tobii Tech. “At its core, eye tracking fundamentally enables hardware manufacturers to build smarter and more capable devices with greater mobility, that in turn deliver truly immersive and natural experiences to delight users.”



“Qualcomm is focused on transforming the way that people use mobile technologies for entertainment and productivity,” said Hiren Bhinde, director of Product Management, XR Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We added support for Tobii’s eye tracking solution to our new Snapdragon 845 VR development kits to help developers create new experiences using a higher quality of gaze interaction that we think will ultimately provide consumers with more intuitive, visually immersive experiences.”