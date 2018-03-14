© alexskopje dreamstime.com Business | March 14, 2018
Lattice's CEO to retire
Lattice Semiconductor's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darin G. Billerbeck, has decided to retire and will also step down from the Company’s Board of Directors on March 16, 2018.
The Board has appointed Glen Hawk, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer since November 2015, as Interim CEO, effective March 16, 2018. The company will launch a thorough search process for a permanent CEO, including both internal and external candidates. Mr. Billerbeck will remain with the Company until May 31, 2018 to help ensure a smooth transition.
Mr. Billerbeck, President and CEO, said, “I am privileged to have led this exceptional organization and to have had the opportunity to work with this incredibly talented team. Lattice is well positioned for the future, as the Company builds on its strong core business, continues to invest in an extensive suite of solutions at the edge of the cloud, and remains focused on its strategic goals. I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure, and look forward to working with Glen to ensure a seamless transition as Lattice continues to drive a return to revenue and profitability growth, improve its cost structure, and build shareholder value.”
Mr. Hawk brings over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and has served as Lattice’s Chief Operating Officer since November 2015. Prior to joining Lattice, Mr. Hawk was the Vice President and General Manager of the NAND solutions Group at Micron Technology, Vice President and General Manager at Numonyx, and General Manager of the Flash Products Group at Intel.
Mr. Billerbeck, President and CEO, said, “I am privileged to have led this exceptional organization and to have had the opportunity to work with this incredibly talented team. Lattice is well positioned for the future, as the Company builds on its strong core business, continues to invest in an extensive suite of solutions at the edge of the cloud, and remains focused on its strategic goals. I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure, and look forward to working with Glen to ensure a seamless transition as Lattice continues to drive a return to revenue and profitability growth, improve its cost structure, and build shareholder value.”
Mr. Hawk brings over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and has served as Lattice’s Chief Operating Officer since November 2015. Prior to joining Lattice, Mr. Hawk was the Vice President and General Manager of the NAND solutions Group at Micron Technology, Vice President and General Manager at Numonyx, and General Manager of the Flash Products Group at Intel.
Lattice's CEO to retire Lattice Semiconductor's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darin G. Billerbeck, has...
RJR opens new Phoenix manufacturing facility and HQ RJR Technologies, a developer of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Air Cavity semiconductor packaging...
President Trump ends Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm US President Donald Trump has blocked Broadcom’s proposed takeover of US chipmaker Qualcomm based on national security issues.
Globalfoundries’ Sanjay Jha to pass baton to Tom Caulfield After more than four years as CEO of Globalfoundries, Sanjay Jha will hand over the company’s...
Broadcom soon to be American Broadcom is in the final stages of redomiciling to the U.S. and now expects to complete the...
National Instruments to build a new office in Hungary US-based National Instruments is planning to expand its presence in Hungary by building...
96% Peak Efficient with Excellent Thermal Performance Analog Devices announces the Power by Linear™ LTM4662, a dual 15A or single 30A...
HEITEC and MEC sign distribution agreement for South Korea Recently, HEITEC signed an agreement with MEC for the marketing of its electronic...
Molex Ventures invests to accelerate innovation in silicon photonics Molex Ventures announces a strategic investment and collaboration between the Molex...
Würth Elektronik iBE goes with Digi-Key Just like its parent company, Würth Elektronik eiSos, and US sister company Wurth...
Vesper & Unisem enter assembly partnership Acoustic sensor developer Vesper, and Unisem, a provider of semiconductor assembly and...
Mercury Systems to supply RF microelectronics for airborne radar... Mercury Systems’ Radio Frequency and Microwave group has been selected by an...
Tachyum opens new HQ to accommodate growth plans Silicon Valley startup Tachyum Inc. has opened its new, larger corporate headquarters in San...
Cree acquires Infineon RF Power Business Cree, Inc. has acquired assets of Infineon Technologies AG Radio Frequency (RF) Power Business for about EUR 345 million.
Nexperia opens Guangdong expansion Nexperia has a significant expansion to its ATGD discrete semiconductor assembly and test plant in Guangdong, China. The total production and warehouse site now covers an area of around 72'000 square metres, adding an extra...
Tsinghua University goes with memory testers from Advantest Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest has sold two engineering test stations – a...
German component distribution market grew 12% in 4Q17 2017 was a record-breaking year for the German component distribution, measured in terms of turnover. In the fourth quarter sales grew by 12% to EUR 845 million, says the FBDi.
SMIC sets up JV with local government SMIC, China’s Shaoxing Government, and Shengyang Group have formed a JV named...
Teledyne expands CMOS X-Ray detector manufacturing Teledyne’s subsidiary, Teledyne DALSA, is expanding its manufacturing capacity given...
Infineon and SAIC Motor form power module JV SAIC Motor Corporation and Infineon Technologies have established a joint venture to...
Microchip to acquire Microsemi for $8.35 billion The deal will significantly expand Microchip’s solutions for Data Center, Communications, Defense and Aerospace Markets.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments