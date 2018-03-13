Business | March 13, 2018
Micron names new senior VP & GM of Mobile Business Unit
Micron Technology has appointed Raj Talluri as senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit.
In this role, Talluri will be responsible for leading and growing Micron's mobile business. This includes building mobile solutions to address the growing market opportunity driven by new usage models, from low-end devices to flagship smartphones. Talluri will report to Sumit Sadana, Micron's executive vice president and chief business officer.
Talluri brings with him 25 years of experience within the semiconductor industry in executive roles spanning business, engineering management and strategic marketing. He joins Micron after nine years at Qualcomm, where he most recently served as senior vice president of product management, responsible for the company's Internet of Things business and, before that, its mobile computing platform
"Emerging usage models such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and advanced imaging are increasing the complexity of devices, requiring new ways of processing, sharing and utilizing data, and making memory and storage increasingly critical to the mobile platform," said Sadana. "Raj's deep technical expertise and customer relationships in the mobile space, combined with his vision and business experience, make him the ideal choice to lead our mobile business unit."
