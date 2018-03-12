© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | March 12, 2018
Globalfoundries’ Sanjay Jha to pass baton to Tom Caulfield
After more than four years as CEO of Globalfoundries, Sanjay Jha will hand over the company’s top position to Dr. Thomas Caulfield, senior vice president and general manager.
Caulfield joined GF back in 2014 following a successful career which spans engineering, management, operational leadership and global executive experience with technology companies including 17 years at IBM in a variety of senior leadership roles. During his tenure at GF, he built and ramped the company’s new 14nm production facility in upstate New York.
Over the past 4 years, GF has established itself as the industry’s second-largest pure-play foundry company. In 2015, the company acquired IBM’s microelectronics business, bringing a team of more than 1’000 technologists and a portfolio of 16’000 patents. GF successfully leveraged these capabilities to build the New York facility and to accelerate development of 7nm. In 2017, the company announced its strategic partnership with Chengdu, China, and broke ground on a 300mm fab, which is set to begin operations next year.
“It has been an incredible four years,” said Jha. “We have transformed GF into a trusted, reliable foundry for our global customer base. The acquisition of IBM’s microelectronics business has allowed us to independently develop leading-edge technology including 7nm, as well as expand our leadership positions in differentiated businesses such as RF, ASICS and the FDX platform. Tom Caulfield is the right person to build on this record of success and strengthen GF’s position as a leading foundry partner to the semiconductor industry.”
“I am honored to be given this chance to lead GF at such an exciting time at the company and in our industry,” said Caulfield, incoming CEO of GF. “With exciting new customers coming into the market, we have the unique technology portfolio and executional track record to reset the competitive playing field in the rapidly-growing foundry segment. And we will continue to change the industry that is changing the world.”
Jha intends to work closely with the company’s shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company, to explore the development and build out of potential future systems businesses.
