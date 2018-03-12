© HIPA Components | March 12, 2018
National Instruments to build a new office in Hungary
US-based National Instruments is planning to expand its presence in Hungary by building a new office in Debrecen.
The new office is said to be needed due to staff numbers growing as a result of investments announced in October 2016. The new building is going to provide 250 employees with a new workplace and is expected to be opened by the end of 2019, according to a report in HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.
Over the coming two year, National Instruments is planning developments worth more than HUF 6.1 billion (EUR 19.61 million), half of which being building-related investments.
The aforementioned October 2016 investments are in referring to a HUF 3.25 billion (EUR 10.44 million) new production plant which is going to be built. The plant is expected to create 60 new jobs mainly for engineers, the report continues.
The other investment of HUF 2.2 billion (EUR 7.07 million) which was announced in October 2016, allows for the expansion of the regional service centre creating 150 new positions. These employees are going to work in within engineering and IT R&D areas.
