© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Molex Ventures invests to accelerate innovation in silicon photonics

Molex Ventures announces a strategic investment and collaboration between the Molex Optical Solutions Group (OSG) and Elenion Technologies, LLC (Elenion), a semiconductor company focused on silicon photonics technology, to jointly develop, manufacture and promote silicon photonic-based product solutions.

Leveraging CMOS and high-volume manufacturing processes, the companies will collaborate to develop advanced interconnect solutions that scale to 400Gbps and beyond.



“High-speed silicon photonic-based technologies represent a cost-disruptive solution to bandwidth scalability needs in hyperscale data centers in the high-growth optoelectronics sector, ” said Lily Yeung, vice president, Molex Ventures. “This investment and collaboration combines Elenion’s key strength in advanced silicon photonics core technology, with Molex core capabilities in complex product integration, efficient manufacturing, and global sales and marketing, and provides the most advanced and compelling product solutions to our customers.”



“Collaborating with Molex will significantly accelerate production and deployments of our silicon photonic technology serving global customers that demand an ever-increasing pace of innovation for high-speed optical communication solutions,” said Larry Schwerin, CEO, Elenion Technologies. “We now have a great alliance to fulfill our vision to be an industry leader in driving silicon photonics for a broad range of applications in high bandwidth data networks.”