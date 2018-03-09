© Wurth Elektronik iBE Components | March 09, 2018
Würth Elektronik iBE goes with Digi-Key
Just like its parent company, Würth Elektronik eiSos, and US sister company Wurth Electronics Midcom; Würth Elektronik iBE too will also have selected products offered via distributor Digi-Key Electronics.
Both companies agreed to make standard products - such as SMD rod core chokes, molded SMD power chokes, SMD flat wire power inductors and design kits - available worldwide through Digi-Key Electronics with immediate effect. In addition to these and other high-grade standard products, Würth Elektronik iBE also develops customised solutions for the automotive market.
“We are pleased that our automotive components are now distributed globally via Digi-Key Electronics. This is an important step and makes it easier for many customers to access our products,” said Benjamin Doerr, Director New Business Development at Würth Elektronik iBE. “Digi-Key Electronics, with its outstanding customer service and broad customer base, is the ideal distribution partner to make our range of products known and accessible to a larger number of potential customers."
