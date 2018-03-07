© Vesper Components | March 07, 2018
Vesper & Unisem enter assembly partnership
Acoustic sensor developer Vesper, and Unisem, a provider of semiconductor assembly and test services, have entered a partnership to manufacture and produce high volumes of Vesper microphones at scale.
Unisem’s high volume manufacturing capabilities will enable Vesper to meet growing demand for its piezoelectric MEMS microphones. The partnership will allow Vesper to produce and deliver millions of units. Unisem currently assembles all products from Vesper’s product line, including the new VM1010 for low power applications.
“In today’s ever-changing high tech landscape, the demand for voice-enabled products is through the roof. Vesper and Unisem have created a powerhouse assembly partnership that can now scale to serve any customer,” said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper. “Unisem has factories in Malaysia, China and Indonesia that enable Vesper to meet the demand of our global clientele,” continued Crowley.
“MEMS continue to be a fast-growing segment for Unisem, and we are excited to partner with our customer Vesper as they move to high volume MEMS microphone manufacturing,” said H.L. Lee, Group COO of Unisem.
The partnership is effective immediately and Unisem will continue manufacturing new products developed by Vesper throughout 2018 and beyond.
